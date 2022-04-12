Tornado watch until 10 p.m. Tuesday

A Tornado Watch is in effect for Sioux City and the surrounding area until 10 p.m. Tuesday. Conditions are favorable for supercell thunderstorms to develop that could produce up to baseball size hail, wind gusts up to 75 mph, and tornadoes. The greatest threat for storms is from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Be prepared to take shelter should a warning be issued. If a tornado warning is issued, follow the advice in the video below.