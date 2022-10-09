Tuesday night's predicted cold front and showers to stymie warm fall weather

OLIVIA ALLEN
Get in your outdoor activities while you can — the National Weather Service predicts a cold front and potential storms to hit the Quad-Cities midweek.
According to meteorologist Timothy Gunkel, the week will kick off in the 70s with clear skies.
Starting Tuesday evening, a cold front is expected to cool off the area through the remainder of the week.
"With that front we can see some precipitation Tuesday evening through the night and possibly again early Wednesday morning," Gunkel said.
According to Gunkel, it's too early to tell what types of storm hazards the area will face.
"Right now our confidence is pretty low on the severe side of things with the storm system happening overnight," he said. "But we can see rain and thunderstorms Tuesday night and into Wednesday."
Quad-City area residents can expect average temperatures and a dry climate for the rest of the week following predicted showers.
"Tomorrow is going to be the warmest day, but once the front comes through on Wednesday and beyond we'll start in the 60s, but we'll quickly be in the 50s to end the week," Gunkel said.
Photos: 2022 Quad Cities Marathon
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-56.jpg
Damaris Areba of Grand Prairie, Texas, crosses the finish line to place first among women during Sunday's Quad Cities Marathon. Areba set a course record with a time of 2:30:29.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-12.jpg
Scenes from the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-23.jpg
A runner reacts as they cross the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon Palmer 5k, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-14.jpg
A bagpiper plays for runners during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-50.jpg
Shawna Czuba of Lake Saint Louis, Mo. holds hands with a trio of kids as she crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-73.jpg
Justin Schultes of Cedar Rapids runs during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-35.jpg
Patty O'Brien of Maplewood, Minn. crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-43.jpg
Dana Brecount of Keosauqua crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-32.jpg
Polina Hodnette of Chicago crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-31.jpg
Jane Bareikis of Crestwood, Ill. reacts after crossing the finish line to place first among women during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-30.jpg
Jane Bareikis of Crestwood, Ill. crosses the finish line to place first among women during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-79.jpg
Scenes from the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-46.jpg
Taylor Finch and Blake Finch of Davenport hold hands as they cross the finish line during Sunday's Quad Cities Half Marathon.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-49.jpg
Runners cross the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-27.jpg
Brett Rosauer of Iowa City crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-48.jpg
Brianna Hunter of Chicago crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-75.jpg
Faith Stephan of Colorado Springs, Colo. runs during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-44.jpg
Becca Mallon of North Liberty crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-72.jpg
Chase Kress of North Liberty and Bill Garrett of Davenport make their way to the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-33.jpg
Valentyna Poltavska of Kings County, N.Y. crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-80.jpg
Melissa Taylor of Bettendorf crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-40.jpg
Joe Ringham of Peoria crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-39.jpg
Cory De Long of Milan crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-37.jpg
Joe Kallenbach of Davenport and Nick Baltz of Port Byron cross the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-24.jpg
Mike Chesire of Coon Rapids, Minn. crosses the finish line to place first among men during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-26.jpg
Kallin Carolus Khan of Iowa City crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-41.jpg
Stewart Grobstick of Dubuque crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-45.jpg
A runner crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-52.jpg
Jackson Limo of Grand Prairie, Texas, crosses the finish line to place first among men during Sunday's Quad Cities Marathon.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-70.jpg
Tiffany Dolk and Jessica Tucker hold hands as they cross the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-34.jpg
Joe Moreno, race director, left, holds hands with a 5k participant as she crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-54.jpg
Sammy Rotich of Coon Rapiids, Minn. crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-68.jpg
Phil Young of Davenport crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-81.jpg
Runners make their way to the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-53.jpg
Luke Kibet of Coon Rapids, Minn. crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-76.jpg
Karen Brophy of Des Moines runs during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-66.jpg
America Bunker of East Moline and Nathan Fioramonti of East Moline cross the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-64.jpg
Ryan Lubben of West Bend, Wisc. Runners crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-55.jpg
Damaris Areba of Grand Prairie, Texas crosses the finish line to place first among women during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf. Areba set a new course record with a time of 2:30:29.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-65.jpg
Teresa Messersmith of Spring Valley crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-60.jpg
Buzuayehu Mohomed crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-36.jpg
Brenna Gray of Davenport crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-59.jpg
Hirut Guangul crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-67.jpg
Anne Terranova of Glendale, Wis. crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-62.jpg
Brittany Noble of Blue Grass reacts as she crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-42.jpg
Mark Fournier of Glen Ellyn, Ill. crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-77.jpg
A runner makes his way to the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-29.jpg
Artur Mueller of Davenport crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-71.jpg
Runners make their way to the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-61.jpg
Runners cross the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-51.jpg
Jackson Limo of Grand Prairie Texas crosses the finish line to place first among men during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-47.jpg
Cameron Fleming of Davenport leaps up as he crosses the finish line during Sunday's Quad Cities Half Marathon.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-38.jpg
Chris Foxen of Muscatine catches his breath after crossing the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-63.jpg
Purity Munene crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-57.jpg
Nicole Colombari and Kadance Hocker high-five as they cross the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-58.jpg
Isgah Cheruto crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-28.jpg
Isaac Boedigheimer of Cloquet, Minn. crosses the finish line during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-74.jpg
James Myers of Pontiac, Ill. during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-25.jpg
Mike Gille of Bettendorf crosses the finish line to place second during the Quad Cities Half Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-78.jpg
Runners make their way to the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-69.jpg
A group of spectators react during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-22.jpg
A runner reacts as they cross the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon Palmer 5k, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-11.jpg
Scenes from the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-15.jpg
Scenes from the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-04.jpg
Dalton Rice of Davenport and Elliott Klauer of Bettendorf run during the Quad Cities Half-Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-10.jpg
Danny Fleener of East Moline during the Quad Cities Half-Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-05.jpg
Artur Mueller of Davenport during the Quad Cities Half-Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-20.jpg
Scenes from the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-08.jpg
Ramirez Jeffrey of Park City, Ill. runs during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-03.jpg
Caleb Burke Verona, Wisc. runs during the Quad Cities Half-Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-19.jpg
Scenes from the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-21.jpg
A runner reacts as they cross the finish line during the Quad Cities Marathon Palmer 5k, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Moline.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-18.jpg
Kevin Percuoco of Davenport during the Quad Cities Half-Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-01.jpg
Mike Gille of Bettendorf runs during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-16.jpg
Scenes from the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-02.jpg
Runners run off the new I-74 bridge during the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-09.jpg
Scenes from the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-17.jpg
Scenes from the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-07.jpg
Scenes from the Quad Cities Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-06.jpg
Jane Bareikis of Crestwood, Ill. during the Quad Cities Half-Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092522-qc-spt-qcmarathon-13.jpg
Natasha Porter of Ashbury during the Quad Cities Half-Marathon, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Bettendorf.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!