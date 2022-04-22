Warm and very windy Saturday expected for Sioux City

Friday was already a very windy day in Sioux City, but Saturday is looking even windier. During the afternoon, wind gusts are expected to reach up to 55 mph at times. The city and surrounding area are under a Wind Advisory from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday.

All lightweight outdoor items should be brought inside or secured to avoid them blowing around or away Saturday. Wind gusts this strong could cause minor tree damage and isolated power outages as well. Drivers of high profile vehicles will likely feel these gusts hitting the side of their vehicle. Keep a firm grip on the steering wheel while driving Saturday afternoon to avoid drifting into the wrong lane.

While isolated showers and storms are possible during the early morning hours Saturday, much of the day looks dry. High temperatures are expected to reach around 80 degrees in the afternoon. The combination of dry conditions, warm temperatures, and strong winds will create a high fire danger as well. All outdoor burning should be avoided Saturday.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

