A snowstorm slammed the southern half of Nebraska. A look at cars stuck on the main roads along with people pushing them out and snowplows trying to keep up with the heavy snow. Snow piles on vehicles before their owners clear them off on Thursday in central Lincoln. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star Photo from @momma_alison on Twitter near 84th Street and Pioneers Boulevard."Right now in Lincoln near 84th and Pioneers." Photo from @isodrosotherm on Twitter. "Measured several flat, unobstructed surfaces and we are sitting at an average of about 10.5" near 30th and Van Dorn." A furious snowstorm howls outside on Thursday in Lincoln. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star Wind gusts as strong as 26 mph blow a ripped American flag as a snowstorm howls through Wyuka Cemetery on Thursday in Lincoln. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star Snow is seen accumulating on a car, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Lincoln. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star Shawn Fauver shovels snow outside El Chaparro on F Street on Thursday in Lincoln. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star Snow is seen blanketing a car near the state Capitol on Thursday in Lincoln. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star El Chaparro cook Jose Silvestre Hernandez shovels snow on F Street, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Lincoln. JUSTIN WAN Journal Star RaMar Dailey shovels snow off the sidewalk on Thursday in Lincoln. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star A truck covered in snow moves along South 10th Street on a snowy day, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Lincoln. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star Snow outlines a brick mural on the wall of the F Street Community Center on Thursday in Lincoln. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star Shoun Hill walks through a snow-covered Lincoln Community Tower Square on Thursday in Lincoln. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star Lincoln residents dig out from a snowstorm that dumped nearly 9 inches on Thursday. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star A road grader clears O Street early on Thursday in Lincoln. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star Lincoln residents dig out from a snowstorm that dumped nearly 9 inches on Thursday. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star The intersection of 14th and O streets is mostly deserted after a heavy snowfall on Thursday morning in Lincoln. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star Nick Fitzugh works to dig out his car after it become stuck in a snow drift along South 14th street on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Lincoln. KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star Lincoln received nearly 9 inches of snow early Thursday, closing Lincoln Public Schools and universities in the city. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star Lincoln residents awoke to snow-covered streets after a snowstorm stuck the area on Thursday. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star Tables in the Lincoln Community Tower Square are covered in a powdery snow on Thursday. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star A Lincolnite walks through a heavy snow fall near the intersection of South 14th and N streets on Thursday in Lincoln. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star Pedestrians trudge through snow at the intersection of South 13th and O streets on Thursday in Lincoln. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star David Alfonso uses a snow blower to clear the sidewalk near Lincoln High School on Thursday in Lincoln. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star Shelly Beem walks through downtown Lincoln while using a umbrella on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Lincoln. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star Snow yet to be shoveled sits in front of a side doorway of the First Presbyterian Church on Thursday in Lincoln. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star A Park and Go truck pushes snow after a heavy snow on Thursday in Lincoln. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star Pedestrians begin digging out as they trudge through shin-deep snow along a section of South 13th Street on Thursday in Lincoln. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star David Alfonso uses a snowblower to clear the sidewalk near Lincoln High School on Thursday in Lincoln. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star Barret Goff clears snow from the Alan's Auto Sales lot with a snowblower on Thursday in Lincoln. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star UNL student Adam Duffy slides on his back while playing on a small mound of snow with his friends outside the UNL Union on Thursday in Lincoln. UNL canceled classes after nearly 9 inches fell overnight. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star UNL student Adam Duffy slides belly first after his hat while playing on a small mound of snow outside the UNL Union on Thursday in Lincoln. UNL canceled classes after nearly 9 inches fell overnight. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star UNL student Jake Nichols hurdles a small mound of snow while having fun with his friends outside of the Nebraska Union on Thursday. UNL canceled classes after nearly 9 inches fell overnight. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star Kaitlyn Duffy rolls down a small snow mound as Franklin, a 10-month-old sheepadoodle, attempts to follow in front of the UNL Union on Thursday in Lincoln. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star Cars traverse snowy roads during a winter storm on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star Snow rests on a railroad track during a winter storm on Thursday. LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star A car mostly covered with snow drives on Charleston Street during a winter storm on Thursday. LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star Riley Masten (left) shovels snow off of the sidewalk of Charleston Street as Jenna Rogers directs where to shovel during a winter storm on Thursday. LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star A cat climbs a tree to avoid heavy snowfall during a winter storm on Thursday. The tree has a hole where the cat burrows into to get away from the cold. LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star