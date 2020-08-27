 Skip to main content
WEEK 1 PREP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
WEEK 1 PREP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Friday, Aug. 28

IOWA

Akron-Westfield at Hinton

Alta/Aurelia at Central Lyon

Bishop Garrigan, Algona at Emmetsburg

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Western Christian

Cherokee at MMCRU

Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson at Glenwood

Denison-Schleswig at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln

Estherville Lincoln Central at Sheldon

Glidden-Ralston at Boyer Valley

Graettinger-Terril at West Bend-Mallard

Harris-Lake Park at Newell-Fonda

Kuemper at South Central Calhoun

LeMars at Sioux Center

Missouri Valley at Logan-Magnolia

MVAOCOU at Westwood

OABCIG at Ridge View

Okoboji at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn

Pocahontas Area at East Sac County

River Valley at Remsen St. Mary's

Sibley-Ocheyedan at MOC-Floyd Valley

Sioux City East at Bishop Heelan Catholic

Sioux City at South Sioux City

Sioux City at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

South O'Brien at Sioux Central

Spencer at Webster City

Tri-Center at IKM-Manning

Unity Christian at Gehlen Catholic

West Lyon at Storm Lake

West Monona at Sidney

West Sioux at Spirit Lake

Woodbine at West Harrison

Woodbury Central at Lawton-Bronson

NEBRASKA

Bloomfield at Homer

Cedar Bluffs at Emerson-Hubbard

Central City at Battle Creek

Crofton at Valentine

Hartington Cedar Catholic at O'Neill

Hartington-Newcastle at Randolph

Lutheran High Northeast at Madison

Norfolk Catholic at Boone Central

Oakland-Craig at Ponca

Osmond at Allen

Pender at Creighton

Sioux City North at South Sioux City

Tekamah-Herman at BRLD

Walthill at Winside

Wausa at Niobrara/Verdigre

Wayne at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder

Wisner-Pilger at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Wynot at Humphrey St. Francis

SOUTH DAKOTA

Aberdeen Central at Sioux Falls Washington

Belle Fourche at Vermillion

Beresford at Wagner

Centerville at Alcester-Hudson

Corsica-Stickney at Irene-Wakonda

Elk Point-Jefferson at Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan

Gayville-Volin at Colman-Egan

Madison at Dakota Valley

Rapid City Stevens at Sioux Falls O'Gorman

Sioux Falls Roosevelt at Brandon Valley

Tea Area at Canton

Viborg-Hurley at Arlington/Lake Preston

Watertown at Sioux Falls Lincoln

Yankton at Spearfish

