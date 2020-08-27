WEEK 1 PREP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Friday, Aug. 28
IOWA
Akron-Westfield at Hinton
Alta/Aurelia at Central Lyon
Bishop Garrigan, Algona at Emmetsburg
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Western Christian
Cherokee at MMCRU
Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson at Glenwood
Denison-Schleswig at Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
Estherville Lincoln Central at Sheldon
Glidden-Ralston at Boyer Valley
Graettinger-Terril at West Bend-Mallard
Harris-Lake Park at Newell-Fonda
Kuemper at South Central Calhoun
LeMars at Sioux Center
Missouri Valley at Logan-Magnolia
MVAOCOU at Westwood
OABCIG at Ridge View
Okoboji at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
Pocahontas Area at East Sac County
River Valley at Remsen St. Mary's
Sibley-Ocheyedan at MOC-Floyd Valley
Sioux City East at Bishop Heelan Catholic
Sioux City at South Sioux City
Sioux City at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
South O'Brien at Sioux Central
Spencer at Webster City
Tri-Center at IKM-Manning
Unity Christian at Gehlen Catholic
West Lyon at Storm Lake
West Monona at Sidney
West Sioux at Spirit Lake
Woodbine at West Harrison
Woodbury Central at Lawton-Bronson
NEBRASKA
Bloomfield at Homer
Cedar Bluffs at Emerson-Hubbard
Central City at Battle Creek
Crofton at Valentine
Hartington Cedar Catholic at O'Neill
Hartington-Newcastle at Randolph
Lutheran High Northeast at Madison
Norfolk Catholic at Boone Central
Oakland-Craig at Ponca
Osmond at Allen
Pender at Creighton
Sioux City North at South Sioux City
Tekamah-Herman at BRLD
Walthill at Winside
Wausa at Niobrara/Verdigre
Wayne at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder
Wisner-Pilger at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Wynot at Humphrey St. Francis
SOUTH DAKOTA
Aberdeen Central at Sioux Falls Washington
Belle Fourche at Vermillion
Beresford at Wagner
Centerville at Alcester-Hudson
Corsica-Stickney at Irene-Wakonda
Elk Point-Jefferson at Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan
Gayville-Volin at Colman-Egan
Madison at Dakota Valley
Rapid City Stevens at Sioux Falls O'Gorman
Sioux Falls Roosevelt at Brandon Valley
Tea Area at Canton
Viborg-Hurley at Arlington/Lake Preston
Watertown at Sioux Falls Lincoln
Yankton at Spearfish
