WEEK 5 METRO FOOTBALL CAPSULES

If the Stars are going to pull off the upset, they have to hold onto the ball.

Quarterback Gavin Hauge has passed for 727 yards and nine touchdowns, but he also has nine interceptions. However, the Lynx have only one interception and one fumble recovery on the season as well.

Hauge's favorite target has been Evan Helvig, who has 16 receptions for 308 yards and four touchdowns. Dante Hansen has eight catches for 240 yards and half of his receptions have been touchdowns. Desmond Grace II has nine receptions for 64 yards.

The Stars have recovered six fumbles this season and Devon Foy has half of those. Plus North has seven interceptions.

Lynx quarterback Lennx Brown has only one interception this season and has passed for 321 yards.

T.J. Hayes leads the Lynx offense with 528 yards rushing and seven touchdowns. Brown has 291 yards rushing and three scores. Greg Chinowth has 10 receptions for 147 yards and two scores.

Indianola (1-3) at West (0-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday at Olsen Stadium

Briefly: Both teams are needing a win. Indianola is riding a two-game losing streak.