WEEK 5 METRO FOOTBALL CAPSULES

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3-1) at Storm Lake (1-3)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Briefly: The Warriors will seek their third straight win, after beating Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley and Le Mars. This is the second time that the Warriors will be on the road.
Warriors sophomore quarterback Tyler Smith is 251 yards shy of the 1,000-yard passing mark entering Week 5. Smith is 58-for-88 for 749 yards and seven touchdowns. He does have one rushing score, which was a game-winner in Week 3 against the Nighthawks.
The Tornadoes are coming off a 42-18 loss last week against Spencer. Their lone win was against Bishop Heelan in Week 3.
Storm Lake quarterback David Soto is 20-for-38 for 274 yards and two touchdowns. Soto also has three rushing touchdowns.
The Warriors have won six of the last seven meetings, as the Tornadoes' only win came in 2016.
SB-L won last year's game, 41-8.
Dakota Valley (2-2) at West Central (2-2)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Briefly: After an 0-2 start, Dakota Valley looks to win its third straight game as the Panthers moved back into the Class 11A rankings this week at No. 5. West Central continues a trend of tough opponents for the Panthers as the Trojans are receiving votes in the poll.
All of Dakota Valley's five opponents this season have either been ranked or received votes this season.
The Trojans are coming off a win over Tri-Valley last week after a 1-2 start.
The Panthers were held to 31 total points in the first two weeks of the season but Dakota Valley's offense has found some rhythm with 71 total points the past two weeks.
West Central has only allowed more than 25 points once this season, a 41-0 loss to Tea. Last week West Central held Tri-Valley to only eight points.
Dakota Valley has allowed more than 20 points in three games this season but only more than 25 points once. The Panthers allowed 55 points to Yankton but have allowed 57 points in the three other games this season.
West Central opened the season with 42 points in a win over Custer but the Trojans have been held to 39 points since against tough opponents.
Bishop Heelan (1-3) at Spencer (3-1)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Briefly: The Crusaders are hoping to end not only a two-game losing streak but also a three-game losing streak in this matchup.
Heelan hasn't won a game since Sept. 4, when it beat North 49-12 at Olsen Stadium. The Nighthawks beat Heelan 45-20 last week.
Crusaders quarterback Nathan Favors will try to do better than he did last week. He was 8-for-16 against B-H/RV for 67 yards. He threw for two touchdowns, but Favors committed two interceptions.
Favors also led the Crusaders in rushing, as he had six carries for 61 yards.
Spencer is riding a three-game winning streak after dropping its season opener against Webster City.
The Tigers have 995 rushing yards as a team on 167 carries. Jon Nissen has 422 of those yards on 54 attempts.
North (2-2) at C.B. Abraham Lincoln (3-1)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Briefly: While the Stars have already matched the win total from two seasons ago after winning only game last year, North has a tough task on Friday against the Lynx, who are receiving votes in Class 4A.
North scored 110 points in its two wins, but those two teams have a combined 1-6 record. The Stars also had trouble against Heelan, a one-win team, in a 49-12 loss, and East shutout North last week.
The same is a bit true for the Lynx, though, who have three wins against teams with a combined 0-10 record. CBAL's lone loss is against Urbandale, a team ranked in the top-five in 4A.
If the Stars are going to pull off the upset, they have to hold onto the ball.
Quarterback Gavin Hauge has passed for 727 yards and nine touchdowns, but he also has nine interceptions. However, the Lynx have only one interception and one fumble recovery on the season as well.
Hauge's favorite target has been Evan Helvig, who has 16 receptions for 308 yards and four touchdowns. Dante Hansen has eight catches for 240 yards and half of his receptions have been touchdowns. Desmond Grace II has nine receptions for 64 yards.
The Stars have recovered six fumbles this season and Devon Foy has half of those. Plus North has seven interceptions.
Lynx quarterback Lennx Brown has only one interception this season and has passed for 321 yards.
T.J. Hayes leads the Lynx offense with 528 yards rushing and seven touchdowns. Brown has 291 yards rushing and three scores. Greg Chinowth has 10 receptions for 147 yards and two scores.
Indianola (1-3) at West (0-4)
When: 7 p.m. Friday at Olsen Stadium
Briefly: Both teams are needing a win. Indianola is riding a two-game losing streak.
Last week, the Indians in a one-point game to Urbandale, ranked second in Class 4A. Before that loss, Indianola hosted Western Dubuque, and lost 21-19 to the Bobcats. The Bobcats are receiving votes in this week's Associated Press poll.
Indianola's lone win this season came in Week 2 against Norwalk, 27-25.
The Indians are led by quarterback C.J. Kuehl, who is 29-for-45 passing for 305 yards. Kuehl has five total touchdowns.
Their leading rusher is Kael Kolarik, who has 306 yards on 71 touches. He has four touchdowns.
West is seeking its first win of the season. The Wolverines have averaged seven points per game this season. Council Bluffs Lincoln held the Wolverines to seven last Thursday at home.
The Wolverines have 655 total yards offensively entering Friday's game. They haven't won a game since Week 3 of 2018.
South Sioux (1-3) vs. Sidney (1-3)
When: 5 p.m. Friday in Valentine, Neb.
Briefly: This game fills the slot of what was supposed to be a game against an Omaha Public School for the Cardinals. Now South Sioux faces Sidney.
South Sioux's defense has struggled this season, allowing more than 40 points in all three losses. The Cardinals did hold West to seven points in the win.
However, Sidney's offense has had trouble finding the end zone. Sidney has been shutout once and has only 44 total points this season with 27 of those coming in a 27-18 win over Chase County.
Sidney's defense has given up more than 30 points in three games and more than 40 points once.
South Sioux scored 48 points in the season-opener against North but only 59 points in the last three games, including a season-low 14 points in the loss to Yutan last week.
