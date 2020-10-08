WEEK 7 SIOUXLAND FOOTBALL CAPSULES

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (6-0) at West Lyon (6-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Briefly: The Beef Bowl has a major feel to it this year. Both the Lions and Wildcats are undefeated going into Friday's game, and the winner can say they went unbeaten in the regular season.

Both teams are ranked in the top-4 in Class 2A. West Lyon is ranked right at the top (sharing it with Williamsburg) of this week's Class 2A Associated Press poll, as the Wildcats received three first-place votes.

CL/G-LR is fourth in this week's poll, as the Lions received two first-place votes.

Both teams like to run the ball. The Wildcats have 1,659 rushing yards on the year, led by Tanner Severson. Severson has 584 rushing yards on 84 carries.

CL/G-LR has 1,574 rushing yards, and its leading rusher is Zach Lutmer. The Lions quarterback has 711 rushing yards. Lutmer also has 478 passing yards off 25 completions.

Defense will be a big key in this game, too. The Lions have four shutouts in the last five weeks. They have allowed 14 points combined in the last five weeks, as Sheldon put up 14 against the Lions in Week 4.