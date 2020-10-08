WEEK 7 SIOUXLAND FOOTBALL CAPSULES

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (6-0) at West Lyon (6-0)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Briefly: The Beef Bowl has a major feel to it this year. Both the Lions and Wildcats are undefeated going into Friday's game, and the winner can say they went unbeaten in the regular season.
Both teams are ranked in the top-4 in Class 2A. West Lyon is ranked right at the top (sharing it with Williamsburg) of this week's Class 2A Associated Press poll, as the Wildcats received three first-place votes.
CL/G-LR is fourth in this week's poll, as the Lions received two first-place votes.
Both teams like to run the ball. The Wildcats have 1,659 rushing yards on the year, led by Tanner Severson. Severson has 584 rushing yards on 84 carries.
CL/G-LR has 1,574 rushing yards, and its leading rusher is Zach Lutmer. The Lions quarterback has 711 rushing yards. Lutmer also has 478 passing yards off 25 completions.
Defense will be a big key in this game, too. The Lions have four shutouts in the last five weeks. They have allowed 14 points combined in the last five weeks, as Sheldon put up 14 against the Lions in Week 4.
Kalen Meyer leads the Lions defense, as he has 24.5 total tackles. He also has one fumble recovery and one interception.
West Lyon's defense has blanked the Orabs, MOC-Floyd Valley and Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley in the last five weeks.
Wildcats senior Trevor Van Wyhe leads his team with 32.5 total tackles. Van Wyhe has seven tackles for loss and six sacks.
West Lyon has won the last four meetings. Last year, the Wildcats beat the Lions 35-0.
Treynor (4-2) at OABCIG (6-0)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Briefly: The Falcons will try to cap off an undefeated regular season during their homecoming week. It is also Senior Night for OABCIG.
The Falcons will recognize their quarterback and defensive back Cooper DeJean. DeJean comes into Friday night's game with 1,709 passing yards along with 621 rushing yards.
OABCIG's defense is led by junior Ethan Shever, who has 40 total tackles. Shever also has two sacks and an interception.
The Falcons are the top-ranked team in Class 1A again this week. They received 13 of the 14 first-place votes, with No. 3 Sigourney-Keota receiving the 14th.
Treynor's offense is mainly a rushing attack. The Cardinals have have 1,453 yards on the ground, led by Kaden Miller. Miller has 362 rushing yards.
Treynor quarterback Noah James has thrown 32 pass attempts, and 14 of those have been caught. James has three passing touchdowns.
This is the first meeting between Treynor and OABCIG since 2017, and the Falcons have won the last two.
Kingsley-Pierson (3-3) at Remsen St. Mary's (5-0)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Briefly: The Hawks are ranked third in the 8-player poll, and the Hawks are seeking an unbeaten regular season.
RSM is coming off a 30-28 win over Newell-Fonda last week. In that game, sophomore quarterback Jaxon Bunkers was 8-for-14 for 139 yards and two passing touchdowns. Damen Brownmiller also had a rushing touchdown in the win.
The Hawks have 1,275 rushing yards on the season.
Levi Waldschmitt had 8.5 total tackles in last week's win over the Mustangs. He leads the Hawks with 29.0 total tackles along with four tackles for loss and two sacks.
Kingsley-Pierson also likes to run the ball. The Panthers have 1,215 rushing yards on the season. Their leading rusher is sophomore Josh Harvey. Harvey has 736 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
K-P quarterback Jackson Howe is 42-for-82 for 529 passing yards. He has 10 total touchdowns.
This is the third team in this week's poll that K-P has faced. The Panthers opened the season losing by one point to No. 5 Montezuma, then lost in a 32-22 game to the ninth-ranked Mustangs two weeks ago.
Spirit Lake (3-2) at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (3-3)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Briefly: The Indians enter the Class 2A poll at No. 10 this week, and are seeking to have a 4-2 regular season.
Spirit Lake quarterback Brent Scott needs 20 passing yards to reach the 1,000 mark. He has 10 passing touchdowns.
The team needs 78 rushing yards to reach 1,000. Dillon Fine leads the Indians with 354 rushing yards.
