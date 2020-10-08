WEEK SEVEN SCHEDULE

IOWA
Fri. Oct. 9
Alta-Aurelia at North Union
CB Jefferson at West
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids at West Lyon, Inwood
Cherokee at Estherville Lincoln Central
East at CB Lincoln
Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig
Hinton at Sioux Central
Kingsley-Pierson at Remsen St. Mary's
Lawton-Bronson at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
LeMars at Bishop Heelan Catholic
Logan-Magnolia at IKM-Manning
MMCRU at Akron-Westfield
MVAOCOU at East Sac County
Marshalltown at North
Newell-Fonda at Graettinger-Terril
Okoboji at Algona
Ridge View at Westwood
River Valley at West Bend-Mallard
Sheldon at MOC-Floyd Valley
Sibley-Ocheyedan at West Sioux, Hawarden
South O'Brien at Gehlen Catholic
Spencer at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Spirit Lake at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Storm Lake at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Treynor at OABCIG
Underwood at Missouri Valley
Unity Christian at Sioux Center
West Harrison at Ar-We-Va
West Monona at Woodbury Central
Western Christian at Emmetsburg
NEBRASKA
Fri. Oct. 9
Bloomfield at St. Mary's
Boone Central at Wayne
Creighton at Summerland
Elkhorn Valley at Hartington-Newcastle
Emerson-Hubbard at Pender
Hartington Cedar Catholic at Oakland-Craig
Homer at Randolph
Lutheran High Northeast at Plainview
Norfolk Catholic at BRLD
O'Neill at Battle Creek
Omaha Westside at Norfolk
South Sioux City at Omaha Roncalli Catholic
Tekamah-Herman at Archbishop Bergan
Wakefield at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Walthill at Allen
Wausa at Winside
West Point-Beemer at Pierce
Wisner-Pilger at Clarkson/Leigh
Wynot at Osmond
SOUTH DAKOTA
Fri. Oct. 9
Avon at Irene-Wakonda
Centerville at Gayville-Volin
Dakota Valley at Lennox
Elk Point-Jefferson at McCook Central/Montrose
Elkton-Lake Benton at Alcester-Hudson
Sioux Falls Lincoln at Harrisburg
Sioux Valley at Beresford
Tea Area at Sioux Falls Christian
Tri-Valley at Canton
Yankton at Huron
Sat. Oct. 10
Brandon Valley at Sioux Falls Washington
