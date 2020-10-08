 Skip to main content
WEEK SEVEN SCHEDULE
IOWA

Fri. Oct. 9

Alta-Aurelia at North Union

CB Jefferson at West

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids at West Lyon, Inwood

Cherokee at Estherville Lincoln Central

East at CB Lincoln

Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig

Hinton at Sioux Central

Kingsley-Pierson at Remsen St. Mary's

Lawton-Bronson at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn

LeMars at Bishop Heelan Catholic

Logan-Magnolia at IKM-Manning

MMCRU at Akron-Westfield

MVAOCOU at East Sac County

Marshalltown at North

Newell-Fonda at Graettinger-Terril

Okoboji at Algona

Ridge View at Westwood

River Valley at West Bend-Mallard

Sheldon at MOC-Floyd Valley

Sibley-Ocheyedan at West Sioux, Hawarden

South O'Brien at Gehlen Catholic

Spencer at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Spirit Lake at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Storm Lake at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Treynor at OABCIG

Underwood at Missouri Valley

Unity Christian at Sioux Center

West Harrison at Ar-We-Va

West Monona at Woodbury Central

Western Christian at Emmetsburg

NEBRASKA

Fri. Oct. 9

Bloomfield at St. Mary's

Boone Central at Wayne

Creighton at Summerland

Elkhorn Valley at Hartington-Newcastle

Emerson-Hubbard at Pender

Hartington Cedar Catholic at Oakland-Craig

Homer at Randolph

Lutheran High Northeast at Plainview

Norfolk Catholic at BRLD

O'Neill at Battle Creek

Omaha Westside at Norfolk

South Sioux City at Omaha Roncalli Catholic

Tekamah-Herman at Archbishop Bergan

Wakefield at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Walthill at Allen

Wausa at Winside

West Point-Beemer at Pierce

Wisner-Pilger at Clarkson/Leigh

Wynot at Osmond

SOUTH DAKOTA

Fri. Oct. 9

Avon at Irene-Wakonda

Centerville at Gayville-Volin

Dakota Valley at Lennox

Elk Point-Jefferson at McCook Central/Montrose

Elkton-Lake Benton at Alcester-Hudson

Sioux Falls Lincoln at Harrisburg

Sioux Valley at Beresford

Tea Area at Sioux Falls Christian

Tri-Valley at Canton

Yankton at Huron

Sat. Oct. 10

Brandon Valley at Sioux Falls Washington

