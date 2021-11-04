Weekender Calendar

CALENDAR
MUSIC
The Simon & Garfunkel Story, Broadway at the Orpheum, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 4; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 855-333-8771.
Head East, 8 p.m., Nov. 5; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Dustin Arbuckle & the Damnations, 8 p.m., Nov. 5; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events
Twisted Jabberwocky - Oh Twisted Me Art Show!, 8 p.m., Nov. 6; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events
The Wood Brothers with Special Guest Sean McConnell, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 9; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 855-333-8771.
Ryan Kisor & Scott Hesse, 8 p.m., Nov. 10; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events
Tchaikovsky's Sixth, Sioux City Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 13; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-277-2111.
People are also reading…
Tape Face, 8 p.m., Nov. 19; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Herman's Hermits Starring Peter Noone, 8 p.m., Nov. 20; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Dueling Pianos, 8 p.m., Nov. 24; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Manheim Steamroller, Broadway at the Orpheum, 8 p.m., Nov. 26; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 855-333-8771.
ART
Sioux City Art Center: J.L. Goff Watercolors, Aug. 14 to Nov. 7; Al Harris-Fernandez: Abstracted, Oct. 9 to Jan. 9; Molly Wood: The Poison Garden, Nov. 13 to Feb. 6; Molly Wood: The Poison Garden, Nov. 13 to Feb. 6; Sioux City Camera Club: Renewal, Nov. 13, Feb. 6; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Artists of the Upper Midwest, ongoing; Artists in the Permanent Collection, ongoing.
OUTDOORS
Nature Tales, 10 a.m., Nov. 9; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838
Turkey Trek, 10 a.m., Nov. 20; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838
THEATER
Til Beth Do US Part, 2 p.m., Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15-20; Le Mars Community Theatre, 105 1st St Northeast, Le Mars, Iowa. Information: 712-546-5788.
COMMUNITY
Take a Bite out of Cancer, 12 p.m., Nov. 10; Virtual Event. Information: 605-322-3575
Wildflower Prayers: Plants along the Missouri National Recreational River, 2 p.m., Nov. 14; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: LoessHillsWildOnes@gmail.com
Holiday Collections Craft Fair, 9 a.m. Nov. 20, 10 a.m. Nov. 21; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
INFORMATIONAL
LSI Foster Care and Adoption Information Session, 7 p.m., Nov. 4; Hawks Coffee Shop, 110 Gaul Drive, Sergeant Bluff. Information: 712-263-9341.
CONTINUING EVENTS
Happy Hour at Blue Café, 5 p.m., Nov. 5, 12, 19, 26, Dec. 3, 10, 17; 1301 Pierce St. Information: 712-574-1751.
Community Drum Circle, 5 p.m., Nov. 5, 12, 19, 26, Dec. 3, 10, 17; 1307 Pierce St. Information: 712-574-1751.
Line Dance Classes, 10 a.m., Nov. 10, 17, 24, Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22 29; 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-204-4500.
Library Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Nov. 10, 17, 24, Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29; Sioux City Public Library - Morningside Branch, 4005 Morningside Ave. Information: 712-255-2933.
Career Fair, 10 a.m. Nov. 17, 18; Western Iowa Tech Community College, 4647 Stone Ave. Information: 712-274-6400.
Swap on the Block, 10 a.m., Nov. 27; 1307 Pierce St. Information: 712-574-1751.
Holiday Sunday Fundays, 12 to 5 p.m., Nov. 28 (Vintage Holiday Décor); Singing Hills Secondhand Finds & Furnishings, 4400 S. York St. Information: 712-233-2345.