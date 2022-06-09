Weekender Calendar

CALENDAR
MUSIC
CJ Ryder & The Pastmasters at Storm'n Norman's, 7 p.m., June 11; Storm'n Norman's, 500 Logan St, Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196
Nathan Bryce & The Loaded Dice, 8 p.m., June 11; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
Riverdance - 25th Anniversary Tour, 7:30 p.m., June 14; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Billy Dean, 8 p.m., June 18; Blackbird Bend Casino, 17214 210th St., Onawa, Iowa. Information: 844-622-2121.
The Drifters, Cornell Gunter's Coasters, The Platters, 7:30 p.m., June 23; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Glam Slam Metal Jam, 8 p.m., June 25; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
ART
Sioux City Art Center: Briar Cliff Review Exhibition, April 21 to July 17; Towers of Tomorrow, May 7 to Aug. 7; Siouxland Artists, Inc. Annual Competition 2022, May 7 to Aug. 7; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Earth-Water-Light, ongoing.
OUTDOORS
Live Animal Encounters, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., June 10; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Nature Tales - Moles, 10 a.m., June 14; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Open Kayak, 10 a.m., 1 p.m., June 21; Southwood Conservation Area, 3402 330th St., Smithland, Iowa. Information: 712-258-0838.
Outdoor Yoga Class, 5:30 p.m., June 23; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Zen in Nature, 7 a.m., June 25; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Forest Bathing, 9:15 a.m., June 25; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Pond Study, 10 a.m., June 28; Little Sioux Park, 1746 O'Brien Ave., Correctionville, Iowa. Information: 712-258-0838.
Meet the Animals, 10 a.m., July 1; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Open Canoe, 10 a.m., 1 p.m., July 5; Little Sioux Park, 1746 O'Brien Ave., Correctionville. Information: 712-258-0838.
THEATER
Chelcie Lynn: The Tammy Tour, 6 p.m., 9 p.m., June 10; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Steve-O, 8 p.m., June 10; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone - In Concert, 7:30 p.m., June 11; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-277-2111.
COMMUNITY
The Community Speakout: The Finance Department, 5 p.m., June 9; Sioux City Public Museum, 607 4th St. Information: 712-203-7738.
Allen Community Garage Sale Day, 8 a.m., June 11; Allen, Neb. Information: 402-635-2214.
RibFest 2022, 12 p.m., June 18; Battery Park 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Old Fashioned Wednesday Night - Cruise into Cushing, 6:30 p.m., June 29; Main St, Cushing, Iowa. Information: 712-384-2716.
Mardi Gras Parade, 6 p.m., July 1; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
The Difference is Dialogue Series- Accessibility, 5 p.m., July 6; Sioux City Public Library, 529 Pierce Street. Information: 712-203-7738.
SPORTING
2022 Young Leaders Society 10th Annual Under Fore-Tee Caddyshack Scramble, 12:30 p.m., June 17; Two Rivers Golf Course, 150 Oak Tree Lane, Dakota Dunes. Information: 712-255-3551.
CONTINUING EVENTS
Motorcycle Ride Night, 5:30 p.m., June 9, 23; Casey's, 4727 Southern Hills Drive. Information: 712-574-0934.
Sioux City Farmer's Market, 8 a.m., June 11, 15, 18, 22, 25, 29, July 2, 6; Tyson Events Center Parking Lot, Corner of TriView Ave. and Pearl St. Information: 712-279-4850
Siouxland Discovery Barbershop Chorus, 7 p.m., June 13, 20, 27, July 4; Friendship Community Church, 305 Sergeant Square Drive, Sergeant Bluff. Information: 712-212-3633.