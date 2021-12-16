Weekender Calendar

CALENDAR
MUSIC
Sara Evans at Christmas with Special Guest Everette, 7 p.m., Dec. 16; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Home Free: Warmest Winter, 8 p.m., Dec. 17; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
A Very Garie Christmas, 8 p.m., Dec. 17; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events
Big Bad Cash Band, 8 p.m., Dec. 18; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events
New Year's Eve Bash Featuring: The Spazmatics, 9 p.m., Dec. 31; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Marbin - A Night of Progressive Jazz, 8 p.m., Jan. 8; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events
ART
Sioux City Art Center: Al Harris-Fernandez: Abstracted, Oct. 9 to Jan. 9; Red Plus White, Oct. 30 to Jan. 23; Molly Wood: The Poison Garden, Nov. 13 to Feb. 6; Sioux City Camera Club: Renewal, Nov. 13, Feb. 6; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Artists of the Upper Midwest, ongoing; Artists in the Permanent Collection, ongoing.
OUTDOORS
Winter Solstice Yoga, 4 p.m., Dec. 21; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Winter Break Camp Day for 3rd-6th graders, 9 a.m., Dec. 28; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Owl Pellets for 3rd-6th graders, 9 a.m., Dec. 29; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Snowshoeing Hike, 10 a.m., Dec. 30; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Winter Storytime, 10 a.m., Jan. 8; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
SPORTING
The Arena Invitational, 10 a.m., Dec. 18; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
CONTINUING EVENTS
Couple's Dance Class, 12 p.m., Dec. 19, 26, Jan. 2, 9; 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-204-4500.
Holiday Sunday Fundays, 12 to 5 p.m., Dec. 19 (Last Minute Gift Ideas); Singing Hills Secondhand Finds & Furnishings, 4400 S. York St. Information: 712-233-2345.
Line Dance Classes, 10 a.m., Dec. 22, 29, Jan. 5, 12; 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-204-4500.
Library Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Dec. 22, 29; Sioux City Public Library - Morningside Branch, 4005 Morningside Ave. Information: 712-255-2933.