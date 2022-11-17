Weekender Calendar

MUSIC
Fool House - The Ultimate 90’s Dance Party, 8 p.m., Nov. 18; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Dirk Quinn Band - Funk, Jam, Jazz, 8 p.m., Nov. 18; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: www.vangardearts.com/events.
Dueling Pianos, 8 p.m., Nov. 23, 25; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 25; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
A Musical Journey of the Land and its People, 2 p.m., Nov. 27; Stanley Auditorium, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.
Jill Miller Shine: A Benefit for Sunrise Retirement Community, 7 p.m., Dec. 2; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Great White, 8 p.m., Dec. 2; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Disney Princess - The Concert, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 3; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Christmas with the Nelsons, 8 p.m., Dec. 3; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band, 8 p.m., Dec. 3; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
New Horizons Band of Sioux City Holiday Concert, 2 p.m., Dec. 4; Stanley Auditorium, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.
Zach Williams: I Don’t Want Christmas to End Tour, 7 p.m., Dec. 7; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Merry TUBACHRISTMAS, 2 p.m., Dec. 10; Stanley Auditorium, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.
ART
Sioux City Art Center: Nancy Friedemann-Sánchez: Turn of the Sea, Aug. 20 to Nov. 27; Camera Club: Greatest Hits, Nov. 17 to Feb. 12; Larassa Kabel: Sojourn, Nov. 17 to Feb. 12; Grant Wood’s Corn Room mural, ongoing; Earth-Water-Light, ongoing.
Betty Strong Encounter Center and Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center: Scraposaurs Traveling Exhibit, year-long.
OUTDOORS
Turkey Trek, 9:30 a.m., Nov. 19; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Turkeys for Tots, 11 a.m., Nov. 19; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Energizing Yoga Flow, 9 a.m., Nov. 22; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Winter Fun Day and Artist Open House, 10 a.m., Dec. 10; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Nature Tales - Letters & Numbers, 10 a.m., Dec. 13; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Wild N’ Woodsy Art Club, 4:30 p.m., Dec. 13; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
THEATER
Annie, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 17; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
The Musical of Musicals: The Musical!, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 2, 3; 2 p.m., Dec. 4; Wayne S. Knutson Theatre, 788 North University St., Vermillion, S.D. Information: 605-658-3484.
The Le Mars Community Theatre Presents: The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 1-7; Le Mars Community Theatre, 105 1st St. NE, Le Mars, Iowa.
A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live On Stage, 7 p.m., Dec. 6; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
COMMUNITY
The Community Speakout, 5 p.m., Nov. 17; Sioux City Public Library, 529 Pierce Street. Information: 712-203-7738.
Annual Holiday Collections Craft Fair, 9 a.m., Nov. 19; 10 a.m., Nov. 20; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
Little Yellow Dog Auction, 11 a.m., Dec. 10; Ho-Chunk Centre, 600 4th St.
Inclusive Sioux City Advisory Committee Meeting, 4:30 p.m., Dec. 14; Sioux City City Hall, 405 6th St. Information: 712-203-7738.
SPORTING
Legacy Fighting Alliance, 6 p.m., Nov. 18; WinnaVegas Casino, 1500 330 St., Sloan, Iowa. Information: 800-468-9466 x6128.
NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship, 10 a.m., Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 2; 11 a.m., Dec. 3; 5 p.m. Dec. 5; 7 p.m., Dec. 6; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
HISTORICAL
Roads and Rails, Rivers and Trails: Traveling in the Past, 2 p.m., Nov. 20; Stanley Auditorium, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.
Japanese Strategies to Win WWII..., 2 p.m., Dec. 11; Stanley Auditorium, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.
KIDS ACTIVITIES
Make Holiday Ornaments, 1 p.m., Nov. 19; Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.
Learn About and Make Presidential Peace Medals, 1 p.m., Dec. 3; Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.
CONTINUING EVENTS
WITCC Career Fair, 10 a.m., Nov. 17; Western Iowa Tech Community College, 4647 Stone Ave. Information: 712-274-6400.
Siouxland Discovery Barbershop Chorus, 7 p.m., Nov. 21, 28, Dec. 5, 12; Friendship Community Church, 305 Sergeant Square Drive, Sergeant Bluff. Information: 712-212-3633.
Tangled Yarns, 6 p.m., Nov. 22, 29, Dec. 6, 13; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Avenue, South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.