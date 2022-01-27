 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekender Calendar

CALENDAR

MUSIC

Mitchell Tenpenny, 8 p.m., Jan. 28; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.

Sandage & Petersen - Classic Rock, 8 p.m., Jan. 15; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events

Hard Rock Sioux City Tribute to the King Contest, 12 p.m., 4 p.m., 8 p.m., Feb. 5; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.

Johnny Cash Birthday Bash, 8 p.m., Feb. 5; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events

An Evening with Rock & Roll Legend Don Felder, Sioux City Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 12; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-277-2111.

Alastair Greene - Blues and Beyond, 8 p.m., Feb. 12; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events

South Pacific, Broadway at the Orpheum, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 15; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.

ART

Sioux City Art Center: Molly Wood: The Poison Garden, Nov. 13 to Feb. 6; Sioux City Camera Club: Renewal, Nov. 13 to Feb. 6; Sioux City Artists in the Collection: The Last 25 Years, Jan. 22 to April 10; Youth Art Month Exhibition: Middle School Students, Feb. 12 to April 10; Pieces of the Puzzle: Artwork by Head Start Students, Feb. 12 to April 24; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing.

OUTDOORS

Owls of Iowa, 10 a.m., Feb. 5; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.

Nature Tales - Birds, 10 a.m., Feb. 8; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.

THEATER

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, 8 p.m., Feb. 5; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.

CONTINUING EVENTS

Couples Country Dance Class, 7:10 p.m., Jan. 27; KD Annex, 1951 Leech Ave. Information: 712-276-6694

Couple's Dance Class, 12 p.m., Jan. 30, Feb. 6, 13; 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-204-4500.

Beginner Linedance Class, 7:10 p.m., Jan. 31, Feb. 7; KD Annex, 1951 Leech Ave. Information: 712-276-6694

Line Dance Classes, 10 a.m., Feb. 2, 9, 16; 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-204-4500.

