CALENDAR

MUSIC

Sioux City Symphony Orchestra Aladdin In Concert, 7:30 p.m., April 22; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-277-2111.

Badfinger, 8 p.m., April 22; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.

Hurricane Ruth, 8 p.m., April 22; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.

Small Change Band, 8 p.m., April 28; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.

Hunks: The Show, 8 p.m., April 28; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.

Nu Metal Madness Tour, 7 p.m., April 29; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.

Joe & Vicki Price, 8 p.m., April 29; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.

Pete Goede ALS Benefit Concert, 2 p.m., April 30; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.

Blackhawk, 7 p.m., May 5; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.

Jason Walsmith of the Nadas, 8 p.m., May 5; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.

Trivium, 7 p.m., May 7; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.

Alice Cooper: Too Close for Comfort Tour, 7 p.m., May 7; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.

Erin Coburn, 8 p.m., May 12; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.

Foreigner: The Greatest Hits, 7 p.m., May 13; Battery Park, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.

ART

Sioux City Art Center: Heavy, Nov. 11 to April 23; Facing a Changed World, March 16 to July 30; Briar Cliff Review Exhibition, April 20 to Sept. 3; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Earth-Water-Light, ongoing.

Betty Strong Encounter Center and Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center: Scraposaurs Traveling Exhibit, year-long.

OUTDOORS

Coffee & Conservation, 10 a.m., April 19; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.

Yoga Class, 5:30 p.m., April 26; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.

Wildflower Walk, 10 a.m., May 6; Fowler Forest Preserve, 3176 Iowa 141, Smithland, Iowa. Information: 712-258-0838.

THEATER

REACH Youth and Family Theatre Presents Godspell, 7 p.m., April 14, 15, 21, 22; 2 p.m., April 15, 22; Morningside Lutheran Church, 700 South Martha St. Information: 712-509-9663.

The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde, 7:30 p.m., April 20, 21, 22; 2 p.m., April 23; Warren M. Lee Center for the Fine Arts, Vermillion, S.D.

Fiddler on the Roof, 7:30 p.m., May 4; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.

COMMUNITY

Book Lovers Book Sale, 4 p.m., April 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28; 10 a.m. April 22, 29; 12 p.m., April 23; Southern Hills Mill, 4400 Sergeant Road. Information: 605-232-8888.

Siouxland Digs Kids, 12 p.m., April 29; Riverside Park, Sioux City. Information: 712-255-4321.

South Sioux City Public Library Book Sale, 1 p.m., April 29; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.

Healthy Kids Day @ the Y!, 2 p.m., May 6; Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA, 601 River View drive, South Sioux City. Information: 402-404-8439.

Biker Sunday, 10:30 a.m., May 7; Morningside Bible Church, 6100 Morningside Ave. Information: 712-574-0934.

Simple Sewing, 5 p.m., May 10; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.

True Stories + Poetry • Knowing, 7 p.m., May 13; Design West Sioux City, 1014 Design Place. Information: info@allykarsyn.com.

SPORTING

Siouxland Y Scramble, 10 a.m., May 12; Whispering Creek Golf Club, 6500 Whispering Creek Drive. Information: 402-404-8439.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party, 10 a.m., (Crash Zone), 12:30 p.m. (Main Show), 5 p.m. (Crash Zone), 7:30 p.m., May 13; 12 p.m. (Crash Zone), 2:30 p.m. (Main Show), May 14; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.

HISTORICAL

NMM Special Exhibition "As Good As Gold: The First 50 Years", Jan. 20 to Dec. 30; National Music Museum, 414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, S.D. Information: 605-658-3450.

NMM Center for Preservation & Research Ribbon Cutting, 5 p.m. May 18; Center for Preservation and Research, 1225 Carr Street, Vermillion, S.D. Information: 605-658-3450.

CONTINUING EVENTS

Breathe Yoga & Meditation Class, 5:30 p.m., April 20, 25, 27, May 2, 4, 9, 11, 16; 9 a.m. April 22, 29, May 6, 13; Breathe Yoga & Meditation Center, 1551 Indian Hills Dr. Building C. Information: 712-293-4900.

Saturday Art Lesson, 10:30 a.m., April 22; Gilchrist Learning Center, 220 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-6580.

Siouxland Discovery Barbershop Chorus Rehearsal, 7 p.m., April 24, May 1, 8, 15; Elevate Sergeant Bluff, 305 Sergeant Square Drive, Sergeant Bluff. Information: 712-212-3633.

Motorcycle Ride Night, 5:30 p.m., May 11; Casey's Convenience Store, 4727 Southern Hills Drive. Information: 712-574-0934.