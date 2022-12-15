Weekender Calendar

CALENDAR
MUSIC
Mike Zito Band, 8 p.m., Dec. 16; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
Classic Langley Originals and Holiday Favorites, 2 p.m., Dec. 18; Stanley Auditorium, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.
Sioux City Symphony Orchestra Christmas With The Symphony featuring Brulé, 3 p.m., Dec. 18; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-277-2111.
Big, Bad Cash Band - A Tribute to the Man in Black, 8 p.m., Dec. 23; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
New Year's Eve Bash Featuring: The Spazmatics, 8 p.m., Dec. 31; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
ART
Sioux City Art Center: Nancy Friedemann-Sánchez: Turn of the Sea, Aug. 20 to March 5; Heavy, Nov. 11 to Feb. 12; Camera Club: Greatest Hits, Nov. 17 to Feb. 12; Larassa Kabel: Sojourn, Nov. 17 to Feb. 12; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Earth-Water-Light, ongoing.
Betty Strong Encounter Center and Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center: Scraposaurs Traveling Exhibit, year-long.
OUTDOORS
Winter Solstice Yoga, 5 p.m., Dec. 21; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Meet a Screech!, 10 a.m., 2 p.m., Dec. 28; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Winter Break Camp, 9 a.m., Dec. 29; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
The Mitten, 10 a.m., Dec. 30; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
THEATER
Jamie Kennedy, 8 p.m., Dec. 16; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Tommy Davidson, 7 p.m., Jan. 6; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
COMMUNITY
Hinton Holiday Vendor & Craft Show, 9 a.m., Dec. 17; Hinton Community Center, 205 West Main St., Hinton, Iowa. Information: 712-251-5309.
Winter Break Camp, 7:30 a.m., Dec. 26-Jan. 3; Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA, 604 Riverview Dr., South Sioux City. Information: 402-404-8439.
True Stories + Poetry • Liminal, 7 p.m., Jan. 7; Design West Sioux City, 1014 Design Place. Information: info@allykarsyn.com.
INFORMATIONAL
FLU / Covid19 & Vaccinations Seminar, 5 p.m., Dec. 15; Nebraska Indian Comm College, South Sioux City Campus, 2605 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 605-464-0812.
SPORTING
The Arena Invitational, 4:30 p.m., Dec. 15; 2 p.m., Dec. 16; 9 a.m. Dec. 17; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
KIDS ACTIVITIES
Decorate Holiday Sugar Cookies, 1 p.m., Dec. 17; Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.
CONTINUING EVENTS
Breathe Yoga & Meditation Class, 5:30 p.m., Dec. 15, 20, 22, 27, 29, Jan. 3, 5, 10; 9 a.m. Jan. 7; Breathe Yoga & Meditation Center, 1551 Indian Hills Dr. Building C. Information: 712-293-4900.
Siouxland Discovery Barbershop Chorus Rehearsal, 7 p.m., Dec. 19, Jan. 9; Friendship Community Church, 305 Sergeant Square Drive, Sergeant Bluff. Information: 712-212-3633.
Tangled Yarns, 6 p.m., Dec. 20, 27; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Avenue, South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.