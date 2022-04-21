 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekender Calendar

CALENDAR

MUSIC

The Pork Tornadoes, 8 p.m., April 22; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.

Hairball, 8 p.m., April 22; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.

Too Slim & The Taildraggers, 8 p.m., April 22; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events

The Music of ABBA, Sioux City Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., April 23; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-277-2111.

The Mavericks: 'En Espanol' World Tour, 8 p.m., April 23; WinnaVegas Casino, 1500 330 St., Sloan, Iowa. Information: 800-468-9466 x6128

Sandage & Petersen - Classic Rock, 8 p.m., April 23; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events

7th Annual Pete Goede Memorial Concert, 2 p.m., April 24; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.

Ethel - String Quartet from NYC, 7:30 p.m., April 26; Unity Knight Center, 216 Michigan Ave., Orange City, Iowa. Information: 712-707-4510

Deeohgee, 8 p.m., April 27; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events

Texas Hippie Coalition with Ben Grillet & the Black Bloods, 8 p.m., April 29; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.

Pretend Friend - Kansas Bluegrass, 8 p.m., April 29; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events

My Posse in Effect: Beastie Boys Tribute, 8 p.m., April 30; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.

Mark Hummel & the Blues Survivors, 8 p.m., May 4; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events

Dylan Scott, 8 p.m., May 6; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.

Siouxland Discovery Chorus Presents 50s & 60s Barbershop Style, 2 p.m., 7 p.m., May 7; Bishop Heelan Fine Arts Building, 1201-1249 Grandview Blvd. Information: 712-212-3633

Galaxy at Storm'n Norman's, 7 p.m., May 7; Storm'n Norman's, 500 Logan St, Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196

Trio 29 Featuring Henry Hey, 8 p.m., May 9; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events

Jordan Fletcher, 8 p.m., May 13; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.

Tanya Tucker: Hard Luck Tour, 8 p.m., May 14; WinnaVegas Casino, 1500 330 St., Sloan, Iowa. Information: 800-468-9466 x6128

ART

Sioux City Art Center: Briar Cliff Review Exhibition, April 21 to July 17; Towers of Tomorrow, May 7 to Aug. 7; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Earth-Water-Light, ongoing.

OUTDOORS

Wildflower Walk, 1 p.m., May 7; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.

Nature Tales - Mexican Folklore, 10 a.m., May 10; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.

Wild & Woodsy Art Club - Flower & Leaf Pounding, 4:30 p.m., May 10; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.

THEATER

Laughs For Good - Sunflower of Peace, 8 p.m., April 23; Marty's Tavern, 1306 Court St. Information: Siouxland Comedy.

Hotweels Monster Trucks Live, 12:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., May 7; 2 p.m. May 8; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.

COMMUNITY

Babes Unite: Spring Fashion Show + Boutique Pop Up Shops by 5 Local Siouxland Boutiques, 3 p.m., April 30; Tucker Hill Vineyards, 1001 Tucker Hill Dr., Hinton, Iowa. Information: SHOPBHB@OUTLOOK.COM

Heart & Soul Treasures Outdoor Flea Market, 9 a.m., May 7; 1100 Dace Ave. Information: 712-224-7685

SPORTING

Sioux City Fight Night, 6 p.m., April 23; 820 Nebraska St. Information: 605-941-8200

CONTINUING EVENTS

Line Dance Classes, 10 a.m., April 27, May 4, 11, 18; 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-204-4500.

Couple's Dance Class, 12 p.m., April 24, May 1, 8, 15; 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-204-4500.

Siouxland Discovery Barbershop Chorus, 7 p.m., April 25, May 2, 9, 16; Friendship Community Church, 305 Sergeant Square Drive, Sergeant Bluff. Information: 712-212-3633.

Sioux City Farmer's Market Meeting, 6 p.m., April 27; Downtown Sioux City Public Library - Gleeson Room, 529 Pierce St. Information: 712-251-2616.

A Journey through Parkinson's Disease- Soup and Speaker Series, 5:30 p.m., April 21, 28; Sunrise Retirement Community, 5501 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-212-9370.

Motorcycle Ride Night, 5:30 p.m., April 28, May 12; Casey's, 4727 Southern Hills Drive. Information: 712-574-0934.

