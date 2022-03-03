 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weekender Calendar

  • 0

CALENDAR

MUSIC

Martina McBride, 7 p.m., March 3; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.

Deana Carter, 8 p.m., March 4; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.

The Mastersons with the Whitemore Sisters, 8 p.m., March 9; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events

Immersive Vivaldi, Sioux City Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., March 12; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-277-2111.

Dance Across America '94 Tour, 8 p.m., March 12; WinnaVegas Casino, 1500 330 St., Sloan, Iowa. Information: 712-428-7117

Irish Music Trio: Socks in the Frying Pan, 7:30 p.m., March 16; Prairie Winds Event Center, 908 8th St. SE, Orange City, Iowa. Information: 712-707-4510

People are also reading…

Dirk Quin Band - Funk, Jam & Jazz, 8 p.m., March 16; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events

Dueling Pianos, 8 p.m., March 17, 18; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.

Mississippi Heat, 8 p.m., March 19; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events

Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials, 8 p.m., March 24; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events

Chase & Ovation: A Celebration of Prince, 8 p.m., March 25; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.

Hunks: The Show, 8 p.m., March 26; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.

ART

Sioux City Art Center: Sioux City Artists in the Collection: The Last 25 Years, Jan. 29 to April 10; Youth Art Month Exhibition: High School Students, Feb. 12 to April 10; ARTcetera 2022, Feb. 25 to April 1; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing.

OUTDOORS

Nature Tales - Colors & Shapes, 10 a.m., March 8; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.

Yoga Class, 10 a.m., March 19; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.

Wild & Woodsy Art Club, 4:30 p.m., March 22; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.

Iowa Young Birders Field Trip, 9 a.m., March 26; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.

Yoga Class, 5:30 p.m., March 29; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.

THEATER

Jay Leno, 7:30 p.m., March 5; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.

COMMUNITY

Sioux City Game Convention, March 4-6; Abu Bekr Shriners, 820 Nebraska St. Information: 712-444-1072

Hinton Spring Vendor & Craft Show, 9 a.m., March 5; Hinton Community Center, 205 West Main St., Hinton, Iowa. Information: 712-251-5309

Onawa Spring Vendor & Craft Show, 10 a.m., March 12; Onawa Community Center, 320 10th St., Onawa, Iowa. Information: 712-251-5309

Sheninigan's St. Pattys 5K Run, 5:30 p.m., March 12; Sioux City. Information: 712-276-8087

37th Annual Women of Excellence Awards Banquet, 5 p.m., March 24; South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront, 385 E 4th St., South Sioux City. Information: kristinewa@siouxlan.net

CONTINUING EVENTS

Couple's Dance Class, 12 p.m., March 6, 13, 20, 27; 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-204-4500.

Line Dance Classes, 10 a.m., March 9, 16, 23, 30; 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-204-4500.

Sioux City Farmer's Market Meeting, 6 p.m., March 23; Downtown Sioux City Public Library - Gleeson Room, 529 Pierce St. Information: 712-251-2616

LWVSC Legislative Town Hall, 10 a.m., March 26; Sioux City Public Museum, 607 4th St. Information: 712-624-4428

Career Fair, 10 a.m., March 29, 30; Western Iowa Tech Community College, 4647 Stone Ave. Information: 712-274-6400

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News