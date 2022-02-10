Weekender Calendar

CALENDAR
MUSIC
An Evening with Rock & Roll Legend Don Felder, Sioux City Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 12; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-277-2111.
Alastair Greene - Blues and Beyond, 8 p.m., Feb. 12; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events
South Pacific, Broadway at the Orpheum, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 15; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Tommy DeCarlo Singer of Boston, 8 p.m., Feb. 26; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Matt Cox & the Marauders, 8 p.m., Feb. 26; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events
Martina McBride, 7 p.m., March 3; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
People are also reading…
Deana Carter, 8 p.m., March 4; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
The Mastersons with the Whitemore Sisters, 8 p.m., March 9; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events
ART
Sioux City Art Center: Sioux City Artists in the Collection: The Last 25 Years, Jan. 29 to April 10; Youth Art Month Exhibition: High School Students, Feb. 12 to April 10; ARTcetera 2022, Feb. 26 to April 1; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing.
OUTDOORS
Yoga Class, 10 a.m., Feb. 12; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Great Backyard Bird Count Bird Hike, 10 a.m., Feb. 19; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Iowa’s Flora – Cultural and Natural History by Deborah Q. Lewis, Curator, Ada Hayden Herbarium, ISU, 12 p.m. Feb. 20; Virtual Event. Information: 712-258-0838.
Yoga Class, 5:30 p.m., Feb. 22; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Winter Tree Identification, 10 a.m., Feb. 26; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
THEATER
God of Carnage, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 4, 5, 10, 11, 12; 2 p.m., Feb. 6, 13; Le Mars Community Theater, 105 1st St Northeast, Le Mars, Iowa. Information: 712-546-5788
Disney On Ice Into the Magic, 7 p.m., Feb. 17, 18; 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m., Feb. 19; 1 p.m., Feb. 20; 1 p; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
Jay Leno, 7:30 p.m., March 5; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
COMMUNITY
Woodbury County Conservation Foundation Annual Meeting, 1:30 p.m., Feb. 20; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Sioux City Game Convention, March 4-6; Abu Bekr Shriners, 820 Nebraska St. Information: 712-444-1072
Hinton Spring Vendor & Craft Show, 9 a.m., March 5; Hinton Community Center, 205 West Main St., Hinton, Iowa. Information: 712-251-5309
INFORMATIONAL
Nebraska Indian Community College Vaccination seminar, 5:30 p.m., Feb. 17; Nebraska Indian Community College, 2605 Dakota Ave, South Sioux City. Information: 402-241-5935.
LSI Foster Care and Adoption Orientation, 6 p.m., Feb. 17; Virtual Event. Information: 866-409-2351.
SPORTING
World Championship Motorcycle ICE Racing, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 26; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
CONTINUING EVENTS
Couple's Dance Class, 12 p.m., Jan. Feb. 13, 20, 27, March 6; 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-204-4500.
Line Dance Classes, 10 a.m., Feb. 16, 23, March 2, 9; 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-204-4500.
LWVSC Legislative Town Hall, 10 a.m., Feb. 26; Sioux City Public Museum, 607 4th St. Information: 712-624-4428