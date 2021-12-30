 Skip to main content
Weekender Calendar

  • 0

CALENDAR

MUSIC

New Year's Eve Bash Featuring: The Spazmatics, 9 p.m., Dec. 31; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.

Marbin - A Night of Progressive Jazz, 8 p.m., Jan. 8; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events

Martina McBride, 7 p.m., Jan. 13; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.

Avey Grouws Band - Blues, Rock and Soul, 8 p.m., Jan. 15; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events

Casey Donahew, 8 p.m., Jan. 22; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.

ART

Sioux City Art Center: Al Harris-Fernandez: Abstracted, Oct. 9 to Jan. 9; Red Plus White, Oct. 30 to Jan. 23; Molly Wood: The Poison Garden, Nov. 13 to Feb. 6; Sioux City Camera Club: Renewal, Nov. 13, Feb. 6; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Artists of the Upper Midwest, ongoing; Artists in the Permanent Collection, ongoing.

People are also reading…

OUTDOORS

Snowshoeing Hike, 10 a.m., Dec. 30; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.

Winter Storytime, 10 a.m., Jan. 8; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.

SPORTING

CINCH World's Toughest Rodeo, 7:30 p.m., Jan. 21, 22; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.

CONTINUING EVENTS

Couple's Dance Class, 12 p.m., Jan. 2, 9, 16, 23; 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-204-4500.

Line Dance Classes, 10 a.m., Jan. 5, 12, 19, 26; 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-204-4500.

