Weekender Calendar

CALENDAR
MUSIC
New Year's Eve Bash Featuring: The Spazmatics, 9 p.m., Dec. 31; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Marbin - A Night of Progressive Jazz, 8 p.m., Jan. 8; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events
Martina McBride, 7 p.m., Jan. 13; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Avey Grouws Band - Blues, Rock and Soul, 8 p.m., Jan. 15; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events
Casey Donahew, 8 p.m., Jan. 22; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
ART
Sioux City Art Center: Al Harris-Fernandez: Abstracted, Oct. 9 to Jan. 9; Red Plus White, Oct. 30 to Jan. 23; Molly Wood: The Poison Garden, Nov. 13 to Feb. 6; Sioux City Camera Club: Renewal, Nov. 13, Feb. 6; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Artists of the Upper Midwest, ongoing; Artists in the Permanent Collection, ongoing.
OUTDOORS
Snowshoeing Hike, 10 a.m., Dec. 30; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Winter Storytime, 10 a.m., Jan. 8; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
SPORTING
CINCH World's Toughest Rodeo, 7:30 p.m., Jan. 21, 22; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
CONTINUING EVENTS
Couple's Dance Class, 12 p.m., Jan. 2, 9, 16, 23; 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-204-4500.
Line Dance Classes, 10 a.m., Jan. 5, 12, 19, 26; 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-204-4500.