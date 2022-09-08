Weekender Calendar

CALENDAR
MUSIC
Corey Feldman, 8 p.m., Sept. 9; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations, 8 p.m., Sept. 9; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
Something New at Storm'n Norman's, 7 p.m., Sept. 10; Storm'n Norman's, 500 Logan St., Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196.
Joe Nichols, 8 p.m., Sept. 10; WinnaVegas Casino, 1500 330 St., Sloan, Iowa. Information: 800-468-9466 x6128.
Songs for Grandparents Day, 2 p.m., Sept. 11; Stanley Auditorium, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.
The Marshall Tucker Band, 8 p.m., Sept. 15; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Big & Rich, 8 p.m., Sept. 16; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
Tech N9ne, 8 p.m., Sept. 18; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Sioux City Symphony An American in Paris, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 24; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-277-2111.
B.O.B., 8 p.m., Sept. 24; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
ART
Sioux City Art Center: Local Perspectives, July 28 to Nov. 6; Nancy Friedemann-Sánchez: Turn of the Sea, Aug. 20 to Nov. 27; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Earth-Water-Light, ongoing.
Betty Strong Encounter Center and Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center: Artist Robin Vaughan Exhibit, Aug. 9 to Sept. 18; 20th Anniversary of the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, Sept 24 to 25; Terri McGaffin Exhibit, Oct. 4 to Nov. 13; Scraposaurs Traveling Exhibit, year-long.
Alley Arts Festival, 10 a.m., Sept. 24; 400 Pierce St. Information: 712-251-6432.
OUTDOORS
Monarch Tagging in the Prairie, 6 p.m., Sept. 8; Sioux City State Prairie Preserve, Talbot Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Garden Walk: Riverside & Stone Park, 8 a.m., Sept. 10; 3400 Sioux River Road. Information: loesshillswildones@gmail.com.
Nature Tales - Animals, 10 a.m., Sept. 13; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Monarch Tagging at Nature Center, 6 p.m., Sept. 14; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
THEATER
Charlie Berens, 7 p.m., Sept. 15; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
MasterChef Junior Live, 7 p.m., Sept. 15; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Sioux City International Film Festival, Sept. 29-Oct. 2; Promenade Cinema 14, 924 4th St. Information: info@siouxcityfilmfest.org.
Anastasia, 7 p.m., Oct. 2; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
COMMUNITY
Inclusive Sioux City Advisory Committee Meeting, 4:30 p.m., Sept. 14; Sioux City City Hall, 405 6th St. Information: 712-203-7738.
Junk in the Park, 9 a.m., Sept. 17; 4005 Morningside Ave.
Heart and Soul Treasures Outdoor Flea Market, 9 a.m., Sept. 17; Heart and Soul Treasures Flea Market, 1100 Dace Ave.
2022 Faces of Siouxland - Multicultural Fair, 12 p.m., Sept. 18; Sioux City Convention Center. Information: 712-279-6985.
The Community Speakout: The Fire Department, 5 p.m., Sept. 22; Sioux City Public Library, 529 Pierce Street. Information: 712-203-7738.
2022 Siouxland Chamber Annual Dinner, 5:15 p.m., Sept. 22; Sioux City Convention Center, 801 4th St. Information: 712-255-7903.
South Sioux City Public Library Book Sale, 1 p.m., Sept. 24; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.
Nature Calls, 6 p.m., Sept. 24; Sioux City Convention Center, 801 4th St. Information: 712-258-0838.
Mitten Drive, Oct. 1-15; Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.
5th Annual Siouxland Big Give, 12 a.m., Oct. 4; Virtual, Around Siouxland. Information: 712-293-3303.
INFORMATIONAL
New Member Orientation, 5 p.m., Sept. 14; Hawkeye Rifle & Pistol Club, 6217 Mitchell Street. Information: 712-252-5165.
No Time on My Hands with Charlotte Endorf: Presentation about quilter Grace Snyder, 6:30 p.m., Sept. 22; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave. Information: 402-494-7545.
SPORTING
Pink Ribbon Golf Classic, 11:30 a.m., Sept. 9; Green Valley Golf Course, 4300 Donner Ave. Information: 712-252-9444.
23rd Annual Tyler's Legacy Golf Tournament, 1 p.m., Sept. 24; Green Valley Golf Course, 4300 Donner Ave. Information: 712-251-1638.
The Hammers Wrestling Tournament, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 1; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
HISTORICAL
Tecumseh's War, 2 p.m., Sept. 18; Stanley Auditorium, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.
Many Moccasins Dance Troupe, 2 p.m., Sept. 25; Stanley Auditorium, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.
Whiterock Conservancy, 2 p.m., Oct 2; Stanley Auditorium, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.
KIDS ACTIVITIES
Exploration Saturdays "Autumn Leaf Hunt", 1 p.m., Sept. 10; Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.
Basket Weaving: Encounter with Otoe-Missouria Tribe, 1 p.m., Sept. 17; Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.
Interpretive Center's 20th Anniversary: Play Bingo and Visit with Seaman the Newfoundland Dog, 1 p.m., Sept. 24; Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.
Spanish Tour of the Lewis and Clark Exhibits with Tour Guide Lily, 1 p.m., Oct. 1; Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.
CONTINUING EVENTS
Motorcycle Ride Night, 5:30 p.m., Sept. 8, 22; Casey's, 4727 Southern Hills Drive. Information: 712-574-0934.
Sioux City Farmer's Market, 8 a.m., Sept. 10, 14, 17, 21, 24, 28, Oct. 1, 5; Tyson Events Center Parking Lot, Corner of TriView Ave. and Pearl St. Information: 712-279-4850
Siouxland Discovery Barbershop Chorus, 7 p.m., Sept. 12, 19, 26, Oct. 3; Friendship Community Church, 305 Sergeant Square Drive, Sergeant Bluff. Information: 712-212-3633.
Beginner Linedance Class, 7:10 p.m., Sept. 12, 19, 26, Oct. 3; Northeast Nebraska Senior Center, 1501 West 29th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-276-6694.
Tangled Yarns, 6 p.m., Sept. 13, 20, 27, Oct. 4; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Avenue, South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:10 p.m., Sept. 15, 22, 29; Northeast Nebraska Senior Center, 1501 West 29th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-276-6694.