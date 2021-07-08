Weekender Calendar

CALENDAR
MUSIC
An Evening with Paige Rose, 7 p.m., July 8, Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: www.vangardearts.com/events.
Steel Panther, 7 p.m., July 9, Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 844-222-7265.
Mike Zito Band, 6 p.m., July 9, Sioux City Museum, 607 4th St. Information: downtownlivesc.com
Brantley Gilbert, 7 p.m., July 10, Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 844-222-7265.
Mark Chesnutt, 8 p.m., July 15, Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 844-222-7265.
Staind, 7 p.m., July 16, Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 844-222-7265.
Henhouse Prowlers, 6 p.m., July 16, Sioux City Museum, 607 4th St. Information: downtownlivesc.com
Stevie Ray Visited, 8 p.m., July 17, Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 844-222-7265.
ONE: Metallica Tribute, 8 p.m., July 23, Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 844-222-7265.
Dustin Arbuckle & the Damnations, 6 p.m., July 23, Sioux City Museum, 607 4th St. Information: downtownlivesc.com
7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience, 8 p.m., July 24, Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 844-222-7265.
Blues Night with Amanda Fish!, 8 p.m., July 24, Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: www.vangardearts.com/events.
Shannon Curfman, 8 p.m., July 30, Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 844-222-7265.
Laura Rain & the Caesars, 6 p.m., July 30, Sioux City Museum, 607 4th St. Information: downtownlivesc.com
Band of Comics, 8 p.m., July 31, Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 844-222-7265.
Clint Black, 8 p.m., July 31, WinnaVegas Casino, 1500 330th Street, Sloan, Iowa. Information: 712-428-7117
THEATER
Blippi The Musical, 6 p.m., July 15, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850
ART
Sioux City Art Center: Sioux City Art Center Selects, May 21 to Sept. 12; Briar Cliff Review Exhibition, April 22 to July 18; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Artists of the Upper Midwest, ongoing; Artists in the Permanent Collection, ongoing.
OUTDOORS
Close Encounters, 10 a.m., July 9, Southwood Conservation Area, 3402 330th St, Smithland. Information: 712-258-0838
Trekking Thursdays, 6 p.m., July 9, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838
Nature Tales, 10 a.m., July 13, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838
Youth Fishing Program, 10 a.m., July 13, Brown's Lake-Bigelow Park, 722 Bigelow Park Road, Salix. Information: 712-258-0838
Give a Hoot, Don't Pollute!, 3 p.m., July 13, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838
Family Nesting, 6 p.m., July 15, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838
Family Yoga Hike, 9 a.m., July 17, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838
COMMUNITY
Meet Americian Pop Artist & Author Michael Albert!, 6 p.m., July 8, South Sioux City Library, 2121 Dakota Ave. Information: 402-494-7545.
Read-to-Me Dogs, 1 p.m., July 12; South Sioux City Library, 2121 Dakota Ave. Information: 402-494-7545.
Pet care book talk, 6 p.m., July 12; South Sioux City Library, 2121 Dakota Ave. Information: 402-494-7545.
Great Plains Zoomobile, 6 p.m., July 15, South Sioux City Library, 2121 Dakota Ave. Information: 402-494-7545.
North High Class of '81 40th Reunion, 6 p.m., July 17, Ickey Nickel Bar & Grill, 4700 41st St. Information: 315-761-6379
Antique -2- Chic Indoor Flea Market, 10 a.m., July 24, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-226-2220
Unity in the Community Annual Block Part, 11 a.m., July 31, Cook Park, 505 Market St. Information: 712-281-8057
INFORMATIONAL
Medicare 101, 11 a.m. July 7, Le Mars Public Library, 46 First St. SW, Le Mars, Iowa. Information: 712-221-8886.
Bruguier’s Cabin Tours, 2-4 p.m. July 11, 1301 Riverside Blvd. Guided tours of the first building in Sioux City. Information: 712-259-2772.
LSI Foster Care and Adoption Orientation for Native American Families, 6 p.m. July 13, Urban Native Center, 1501 Geneva St. Information: 866-409-2351.
CONTINUING EVENTS
Animal Origami, 5:30 p.m., July 8, 15; South Sioux City Library, 2121 Dakota Ave. Information: 402-494-7545.
Food Truck Fridays, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., July 9, 16, 23, 30; 620 Pearl St. Information: 712-266-6452.
Happy Hour at Blue Cafe, 5 p.m., July 9, 16, 23, 30; 1301 Pierce St. Information: 712-574-1751.
Community Drum Circle, 5 p.m., July 9, 16, 23, 30; 1307 Pierce St. Information: 712-574-1751.
Sioux City Farmers Market, 8 a.m., July 10, 14, 17, 21, 24, 28, 31, Aug. 4; Tyson Event Center Parking Lot, Corner of TriView Ave. and Pearl St. Information: 712-279-4850
Reptiles, 7 p.m., July 10, 17; Snyder Bend Park, 2924 Snyder Bend Road, Salix, Iowa. Information: 712-258-0838
"Sunny" Swap Meet, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, Singing Hills Secondhand Finds and Furnishings, 4400 S. York St. Information: 712-233-2345.
Line Dance Classes, 10 a.m., July 14, 21, Aug. 4; 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-204-4500.
Explore 4H, 3 p.m. July 14; South Sioux City Library, 2121 Dakota Ave. Information: 402-494-7545.
Hump Day Happy Hour Series, 5 p.m., July 14, 21; Tyson Events Center Outside Plaza. Information: 712-279-4850
Motorcycle Ride Night, 5:30 p.m., July 19, Aug. 2; Casey's General Store, 4727 Southern Hills Drive, Sioux City. Information: 712-574-0934.
Swap on the Block, July 31, 1307 Pierce St. Information: 712-574-1751.