Weekender Calendar

CALENDAR
MUSIC
Billy Dean, 8 p.m., June 18; Blackbird Bend Casino, 17214 210th St., Onawa, Iowa. Information: 844-622-2121.
Scott Ellison, 8 p.m., June 22; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
The Drifters, Cornell Gunter's Coasters, The Platters, 7:30 p.m., June 23; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Glam Slam Metal Jam, 8 p.m., June 25; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Byron Kuehl, 8 p.m., June 29; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
Frankie Ballard, 8 p.m., July 8; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
People are also reading…
Gary and Dani at 4 Brothers Grill and Bar, 6 p.m., July 9; 4 Brothers Bar and Grill, 3322 Singing Hills Blvd. Information: gary@guitarmans.com
RetroTWEED Live @ Vangarde Arts, 8 p.m., July 9; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: 712-251-6432
ART
Sioux City Art Center: Briar Cliff Review Exhibition, April 21 to July 17; Towers of Tomorrow, May 7 to Aug. 7; Siouxland Artists, Inc. Annual Competition 2022, May 7 to Aug. 7; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Earth-Water-Light, ongoing.
OUTDOORS
Open Kayak, 10 a.m., 1 p.m., June 21; Southwood Conservation Area, 3402 330th St., Smithland, Iowa. Information: 712-258-0838.
Outdoor Yoga Class, 5:30 p.m., June 23; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Zen in Nature, 7 a.m., June 25; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Forest Bathing, 9:15 a.m., June 25; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Pond Study, 10 a.m., June 28; Little Sioux Park, 1746 O'Brien Ave., Correctionville, Iowa. Information: 712-258-0838.
Meet the Animals, 10 a.m., July 1; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Open Canoe, 10 a.m., 1 p.m., July 5; Little Sioux Park, 1746 O'Brien Ave., Correctionville. Information: 712-258-0838.
Yoga Class, 5:30 p.m., July 7; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Nature Tales - Fish, 10 a.m., July 12; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Open Kayak, 1 p.m., July 12; Southwood Conservation Area, 3402 330th St., Smithland, Iowa. Information: 712-258-0838.
COMMUNITY
RibFest 2022, 12 p.m., June 18; Battery Park 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Old Fashioned Wednesday Night - Cruise into Cushing, 6:30 p.m., June 29; Main St, Cushing, Iowa. Information: 712-384-2716.
Mardi Gras Parade, 6 p.m., July 1; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
The Difference is Dialogue Series- Accessibility, 5 p.m., July 6; Sioux City Public Library, 529 Pierce Street. Information: 712-203-7738.
Inclusive Sioux City Advisory Committee Meeting, 4:30 p.m., July 13; Sioux City City Hall, 405 6th St. Information: 712-203-7738.
INFORMATIONAL
SPORTING
2022 Young Leaders Society 10th Annual Under Fore-Tee Caddyshack Scramble, 12:30 p.m., June 17; Two Rivers Golf Course, 150 Oak Tree Lane, Dakota Dunes. Information: 712-255-3551.
6th Annual Health Center Open, 12 p.m., July 11; Sioux City Country Club, Country Club Blvd. Information: 712-252-2477.
CONTINUING EVENTS
Sioux City Farmer's Market, 8 a.m., June 18, 22, 25, 29, July 2, 6, 9, 13; Tyson Events Center Parking Lot, Corner of TriView Ave. and Pearl St. Information: 712-279-4850
Siouxland Discovery Barbershop Chorus, 7 p.m., June 20, 27, July 4, 11; Friendship Community Church, 305 Sergeant Square Drive, Sergeant Bluff. Information: 712-212-3633.
Motorcycle Ride Night, 5:30 p.m., June 23; Casey's, 4727 Southern Hills Drive. Information: 712-574-0934.