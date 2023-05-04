CALENDAR

MUSIC

Blackhawk, 7 p.m., May 5; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.

Jason Walsmith of the Nadas, 8 p.m., May 5; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.

Trivium, 7 p.m., May 7; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.

Alice Cooper: Too Close for Comfort Tour, 7 p.m., May 7; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.

Erin Coburn, 8 p.m., May 12; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.

Foreigner: The Greatest Hits, 7 p.m., May 13; Battery Park, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.

Galaxy at Storm'n Norman's, 7 p.m., May 20; Storm'n Norman's, 301 4th St., Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196.

Pieta Brown, 8 p.m., May 20; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.

Erik Koskinen, 8 p.m., May 26; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.

ART

Sioux City Art Center: Facing a Changed World, March 16 to July 30; Briar Cliff Review Exhibition, April 20 to Sept. 3; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Earth-Water-Light, ongoing.

Mindful: A Mental Health Art Show, 7 p.m., May 6; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.

OUTDOORS

Wildflower Walk, 10 a.m., May 6; Fowler Forest Preserve, 3176 Iowa 141, Smithland, Iowa. Information: 712-258-0838.

THEATER

Fiddler on the Roof, 7:30 p.m., May 4; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.

COMMUNITY

"I was a TwentySomething CineMama" Book Signing, 11 a.m., May 6; Erstwhile Studios, LLC., 510 5th St.

Gyro Fest Drive-Thru, 11 a.m., May 6, 7; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 900 6th St. Information: 712-590-3555.

Healthy Kids Day @ the Y!, 2 p.m., May 6; Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA, 601 River View drive, South Sioux City. Information: 402-404-8439.

Biker Sunday, 10:30 a.m., May 7; Morningside Bible Church, 6100 Morningside Ave. Information: 712-574-0934.

Celebration Nurses Awards Event, 4:30 p.m., May 9; Sioux City Country Club, 4001 Jackson St.

Simple Sewing, 5 p.m., May 10; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.

True Stories + Poetry • Knowing, 7 p.m., May 13; Design West Sioux City, 1014 Design Place. Information: info@allykarsyn.com.

South Sioux City Public Library Book Sale, 1 p.m., May 27; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.

SPORTING

16th Annual - Tee for TeamMates, 1 p.m., May 6; Covington Links Golf Course, 497 Golf Road, South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7581.

Siouxland Y Scramble, 10 a.m., May 12; Whispering Creek Golf Club, 6500 Whispering Creek Drive. Information: 402-404-8439.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party, 10 a.m., (Crash Zone), 12:30 p.m. (Main Show), 5 p.m. (Crash Zone), 7:30 p.m., May 13; 12 p.m. (Crash Zone), 2:30 p.m. (Main Show), May 14; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.

HISTORICAL

NMM Special Exhibition "As Good As Gold: The First 50 Years", Jan. 20 to Dec. 30; National Music Museum, 414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, S.D. Information: 605-658-3450.

NMM Center for Preservation & Research Ribbon Cutting, 5 p.m. May 18; Center for Preservation and Research, 1225 Carr Street, Vermillion, S.D. Information: 605-658-3450.

CONTINUING EVENTS

Breathe Yoga & Meditation Class, 5:30 p.m., May 4, 9, 11, 16, 18, 23, 25, 30; 9 a.m. May 6, 13, 20, 27; Breathe Yoga & Meditation Center, 1551 Indian Hills Dr. Building C. Information: 712-293-4900.

Siouxland Discovery Barbershop Chorus Rehearsal, 7 p.m., May 8, 15, 22, 29; Elevate Sergeant Bluff, 305 Sergeant Square Drive, Sergeant Bluff. Information: 712-212-3633.

Motorcycle Ride Night, 5:30 p.m., May 11, 25; Casey's Convenience Store, 4727 Southern Hills Drive. Information: 712-574-0934.