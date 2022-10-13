Weekender Calendar

MUSIC
Sioux City Symphony An Evening With The Villalobos Brothers, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 15; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-277-2111.
Travis Ledoyt - A Tribute to Elvis, 8 p.m., Oct. 15; Blackbird Bend Casino, 17214 210th St., Onawa, Iowa. Information: 844-622-2121.
An Evening with Sue Horowitz, 8 p.m., Oct. 15; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
Quintessential Winds, 2 p.m., Oct 16; Stanley Auditorium, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.
Straight No Chaser: The 25th Anniversary Celebration, 8 p.m., Oct. 21; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Laura Rain & The Caesars, 8 p.m., Oct. 21; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
People are also reading…
Three Dog Night, 8 p.m., Oct. 22; WinnaVegas Casino, 1500 330 St., Sloan, Iowa. Information: 800-468-9466 x6128.
Bill Petersen and “Tomboy”, 2 p.m., Oct 23; Stanley Auditorium, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.
Kansas: Kansas Classics, 7 p.m., Oct. 28; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Shenandoah, 8 p.m., Oct. 28; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Iowa Roots Round with Chad Elliott, Ryne Doughty, and Kathryn Fox, 8 p.m., Oct. 28; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
Big Band & Swing Dance Concert, 6 p.m., Oct. 29; Akron Community Theatre, 151 Reed St., Akron, Iowa. Information: 712-551-7918.
Halloween Karaoke & Costume Party, 7 p.m., Oct. 29; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
The Senders at Storm’n Norman’s, 7 p.m., Oct. 29; Storm’n Norman’s, 500 Logan St., Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196.
Paul Nelson - Electric Blues, 8 p.m., Oct. 29; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
Judas Priest, 8 p.m., Nov. 1; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
Good Morning Bedlam, 8:30 p.m., Nov. 4; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
Peppa Pig Live!, 2 p.m., Nov. 5; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Corey Feldman, 8 p.m., Nov. 5; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
ART
Sioux City Art Center: Local Perspectives, July 28 to Nov. 6; Nancy Friedemann-Sánchez: Turn of the Sea, Aug. 20 to Nov. 27; Grant Wood’s Corn Room mural, ongoing; Earth-Water-Light, ongoing.
Betty Strong Encounter Center and Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center: Terri McGaffin Exhibit, Oct. 4 to Nov. 13; Scraposaurs Traveling Exhibit, year-long.
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center: Iowa Junior Duck Stamp Artwork Exhibit, Oct. 17 to Nov. 5.
OUTDOORS
Open Canoe, 1 p.m., Oct. 15; Little Sioux Park, 1746 O’Brien Ave., Correctionville. Information: 712-258-0838.
Sunset Yoga Hike, 5:30 p.m., Oct. 20; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Nature Tales - Squirrels, 10 a.m., Nov. 8; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Wild N’ Woodsy Art Club - Leaf Art, 4:30 p.m., Nov. 8; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
THEATER
Whose Live Anyway?, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 13; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Daddy Long Legs, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 13-16; Wayne S. Knutson Theatre, 788 North University St., Vermillion, S.D. Information: 605-658-3485.
Josh Wolf, 7 p.m., Oct. 20; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
SCCT YT Presents Charlotte’s Web, 7 p.m., Oct. 21, 22, 27, 28, 29; 2 p.m., Oct. 23, 30; Sioux City Community Theatre, 1401 Riverside Blvd. Information: 712-233-2788.
Annabelle Broom, The Unhappy Witch, 7 p.m., Oct. 21, 22, 23; New Stage Players, 3201 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-404-0498.
James Murray, 6 p.m., 9 p.m., Oct. 22; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Siouxland Inspirational & Historical Short Film Festival, 2 p.m., Oct 30; Stanley Auditorium, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.
COMMUNITY
Mitten Drive, Oct. 1-15; Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.
St. James UM Church - Craft Bizarre Sale and Luncheon, 10 a.m., Oct. 15; St. James United Methodist Church, 2032 South Cypress St. Information: 712-574-0001.
Fall Fest & Trunk or Treat, 6 p.m., Oct. 14; Norm Waitt Sr. YCMA, 601 Riverview Drive, South Sioux City. Information: 402-404-8439.
Family Fall Festival, 10 a.m., Oct. 15; Sioux City Community Theatre, 1401 Riverside Blvd. Information: 712-389-5469.
Grace UMC Annual Turkey Dinner, 4 p.m., Oct. 15; Grace United Methodist Church, 1735 Morningside Ave. Information: 712-276-3452.
No Foot Too Small - Wave of Light, 6:30 p.m., Oct. 15; Miracle League of Sioux City, 1001 Riverside Blvd. Information: 612-802-5979.
3rd Annual Giving Hope Banquet & Silent Auction, 5:30 p.m., Oct. 21; Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center, 550 Expo Center Drive. Information: 712-274-6279.
BDE Skateboard Demo/Art Exhibition, 11 a.m., Oct. 22; Hardline Coffee Co., 515 4th St. Information: 712-898-0601.
Blood Drive, 12 p.m., Oct. 24; Norm Waitt Sr. YCMA, 601 Riverview Drive, South Sioux City. Information: 402-404-8439.
Trick or Treat at the Tyson Events Center, 5 p.m., Oct. 27; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
712 Brew Fest, 12:30 p.m. (VIP), 1:30 p.m. (general), Oct. 29; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
South Sioux City Public Library Book Sale, 1 p.m., Oct. 29; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.
Holy Cross Parish Sneaky’s Fall Dinner, 11 a.m., Oct. 30; St. Michael Parish Center, 2223 Indian Hills Drive. Information: 712-277-2949.
The Difference is Dialogue Series- Our Indigenous Community, 5 p.m., Nov. 2; Sioux City Public Library, 529 Pierce Street. Information: 712-203-7738.
No Foot Too Small Mom’s Group, 6 p.m., Nov. 3; Four Brothers Grill & Bar, 3322 Singing Hills Blvd. Information: 612-802-5979.
Siouxland Sleep Out, 5 p.m., Nov. 4; Cone Park, 3800 Line Drive. Information: 712-277-0131.
Inclusive Sioux City Advisory Committee Meeting, 4:30 p.m., Nov. 9; Sioux City City Hall, 405 6th St. Information: 712-203-7738.
INFORMATIONAL
Siouxland SHRM Annual Conference: Fall into the Amazing World of HR, 7:15 a.m., Oct. 14; Briar Cliff University, 3303 Rebecca St. Information: val@palmercandy.com.
STARS Inc. Orientation, 6 p.m., Oct. 18; Stars Inc., 33148 County Road K22. Information: 712-239-5042.
Hawkeye Rifle and Pistol Club Open House, 12 p.m., Oct. 23; Hawkeye Rifle & Pistol Club Our Door Range, 2236 Allison Ave., Sergeant Bluff. Information: president@hawkeyegunclub.com.
2022 Small Business Expo, 4:30 p.m., Nov. 3; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
SPORTING
Next Level Wrestling 15, 7 p.m., Oct. 14; El Ranchito Restaurant & Bar, 2101 Cornhusker Drive, South Sioux City. Information: 712-490-2937.
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 15; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
Legacy Fighting Alliance, 6 p.m., Nov. 18; WinnaVegas Casino, 1500 330 St., Sloan, Iowa. Information: 800-468-9466 x6128.
KIDS ACTIVITIES
Fort Building, 1 p.m., Oct. 15; Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.
Frontier Life: Who was Johnny Appleseed?, 1 p.m., Oct. 22; Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.
Exploration Saturdays “Spooky Mask Inspired by Lewis and Clark”, 1 p.m., Oct. 29; Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.
CONTINUING EVENTS
Sioux City Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m., Oct. 15, 19, 22, 26, 29; Tyson Events Center Parking Lot, Corner of TriView Ave. and Pearl St. Information: 712-279-4850
Siouxland Discovery Barbershop Chorus, 7 p.m., Oct. 17, 24, 31, Nov. 7; Friendship Community Church, 305 Sergeant Square Drive, Sergeant Bluff. Information: 712-212-3633.
Tangled Yarns, 6 p.m., Oct. 18, 25, Nov. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, Dec. 6, 13, 20, 27; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Avenue, South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.
WITCC Career Fair, 10 a.m., Oct. 26, Nov. 8, 9; Western Iowa Tech Community College, 4647 Stone Ave. Information: 712-274-6400.
Tri-State Writers Weekly Meeting, 6:50 p.m., Oct. 27, Nov. 3; Sioux City Public Museum, 607 4th St. Information: siouxlandwriters@gmail.com.
O’Connor House Christmas Tours, 1 p.m., Nov. 5, 6; O’Connor House, 2470 Blyburg Rd., Homer, Neb. Information: 402-698-2288.