Weekender Calendar

CALENDAR
MUSIC
Ginuwine with C-Note Bankin, 8 p.m., Aug. 26; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
The Bellamy Brothers, 8 p.m., Aug. 27; Blackbird Bend Casino, 17214 210th St., Onawa, Iowa. Information: 844-622-2121.
Buckcherry, 8 p.m., Sept. 2; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Paige Rose Band, 8 p.m., Sept. 3; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
Dead Horses, 8 p.m., Sept. 6; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
Corey Feldman, 8 p.m., Sept. 9; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations, 8 p.m., Sept. 9; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
Something New at Storm'n Norman's, 7 p.m., Sept. 10; Storm'n Norman's, 500 Logan St., Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196.
Jo Nichols, 8 p.m., Sept. 10; WinnaVegas Casino, 1500 330 St., Sloan, Iowa. Information: 800-468-9466 x6128.
Songs for Grandparents Day, 2 p.m., Sept. 11; Stanley Auditorium, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.
The Marshall Tucker Band, 8 p.m., Sept. 15; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Big & Rich, 8 p.m., Sept. 16; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
Tech N9ne, 8 p.m., Sept. 18; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
ART
Sioux City Art Center: Local Perspectives, July 28 to Nov. 6; Nancy Friedemann-Sánchez: Turn of the Sea, Aug. 20 to Nov. 27; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Earth-Water-Light, ongoing.
OUTDOORS
Garden Walk: Riverside & Stone Park, 8 a.m., Sept. 10; 3400 Sioux River Road. Information: loesshillswildones@gmail.com.
Nature Tales - Animals, 10 a.m., Sept. 13; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
THEATER
Youth Theatre Preview Event, 10 a.m., Sept. 3; Sioux City Community Theatre, 1401 Riverside Blvd. Information: benjic17@hotmail.com.
Charlie Berens, 7 p.m., Sept. 15; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
MasterChef Junior Live, 7 p.m., Sept. 15; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
COMMUNITY
Danbury Corn Days, Aug. 26-28; Danbury, Iowa. Information: 712-840-0327.
Paws for a Cause, 8 a.m., Aug. 27; 201 Arizona Ave. Northwest, Orange City, Iowa. Information: 712-737-5555.
South Sioux City Public Library Book Sale, 1 p.m., Aug. 27; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.
Party in the Park, 5 p.m., Sept. 6; 1901 Morningside Ave.
The Difference is Dialogue Series- Latina/o/x, 5 p.m., Sept. 6; Sioux City Public Library, 529 Pierce Street. Information: 712-203-7738.
Inclusive Sioux City Advisory Committee Meeting, 4:30 p.m., Sept. 14; Sioux City City Hall, 405 6th St. Information: 712-203-7738.
Junk in the Park, 9 a.m., Sept. 17; 4005 Morningside Ave.
INFORMATIONAL
How to Hand Crochet, 3 p.m., Aug. 25; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave. Information: 402-494-7545.
Menoapause: The good, the bad & the ugly (Mostly the ugly), 5:30 p.m., Aug. 25; The Expansion Center, 1119 4th St. Information: 605-232-8888.
New Member Orientation, 5 p.m., Sept. 14; Hawkeye Rifle & Pistol Club, 6217 Mitchell Street. Information: 712-252-5165.
SPORTING
Professional Bull Riders: Challenger Series, 8 p.m., Aug. 26; 7 p.m., Aug. 27; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
Pink Ribbon Golf Classic, 11:30 a.m., Sept. 9; Green Valley Golf Course, 4300 Donner Ave. Information: 712-252-9444.
HISTORICAL
Contact and Conflict: The Monumental Story of Nebraska and the Indian Wars, 2 p.m., Sept. 4; Stanley Auditorium, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.
Tecumseh's War, 2 p.m., Sept. 18; Stanley Auditorium, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.
KIDS ACTIVITIES
Build a Keelboat: By Water and Land, 1 p.m., Sept. 3; Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.
Autumn Leaf Hunt, 1 p.m., Sept. 10; Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.
Basket Weaving: Encounter with Otoe-Missouria Tribe, 1 p.m., Sept. 17; Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.
CONTINUING EVENTS
Motorcycle Ride Night, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 25, Sept. 8; Casey's, 4727 Southern Hills Drive. Information: 712-574-0934.
Sioux City Farmer's Market, 8 a.m., Aug. 27, 31, Sept. 3, 7, 10, 14, 17, 21; Tyson Events Center Parking Lot, Corner of TriView Ave. and Pearl St. Information: 712-279-4850
Siouxland Discovery Barbershop Chorus, 7 p.m., Aug. 29, Sept. 5, 12, 19; Friendship Community Church, 305 Sergeant Square Drive, Sergeant Bluff. Information: 712-212-3633.
Tangled Yarns, 6 p.m., Aug. 30, Sept. 6, 13, 20; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Avenue, South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.