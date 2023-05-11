CALENDAR
MUSIC
Erin Coburn, 8 p.m., May 12; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
Foreigner: The Greatest Hits, 7 p.m., May 13; Battery Park, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Galaxy at Storm'n Norman's, 7 p.m., May 20; Storm'n Norman's, 301 4th St., Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196.
Pieta Brown, 8 p.m., May 20; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
Erik Koskinen, 8 p.m., May 26; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
Southern Accents: The Ultimate Tom Petty Experience, 8 p.m., June 3; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
ART
Sioux City Art Center: Facing a Changed World, March 16 to July 30; Briar Cliff Review Exhibition, April 20 to Sept. 3; Siouxland Artists: Annual Exhibition, May 4 to Aug. 6; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Earth-Water-Light, ongoing.
COMMUNITY
CRUSH - A Craft Beer and Local Music Festival, 1 p.m., May 13; Jefferson Beer Supply, 202 Main St., Jefferson, S.D. Information: jeffersonbeersupply@gmail.com.
True Stories + Poetry • Knowing, 7 p.m., May 13; Design West Sioux City, 1014 Design Place. Information: info@allykarsyn.com.
South Sioux City Public Library Book Sale, 1 p.m., May 27; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.
SPORTING
Siouxland Y Scramble, 10 a.m., May 12; Whispering Creek Golf Club, 6500 Whispering Creek Drive. Information: 402-404-8439.
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party, 10 a.m., (Crash Zone), 12:30 p.m. (Main Show), 5 p.m. (Crash Zone), 7:30 p.m., May 13; 12 p.m. (Crash Zone), 2:30 p.m. (Main Show), May 14; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
HISTORICAL
NMM Special Exhibition "As Good As Gold: The First 50 Years", Jan. 20 to Dec. 30; National Music Museum, 414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, S.D. Information: 605-658-3450.
NMM Center for Preservation & Research Ribbon Cutting, 5 p.m. May 18; Center for Preservation and Research, 1225 Carr Street, Vermillion, S.D. Information: 605-658-3450.
CONTINUING EVENTS
Breathe Yoga & Meditation Class, 5:30 p.m., May 11, 16, 18, 23, 25, 30, June 1, 6; 9 a.m. May 13, 20, 27, June 3; Breathe Yoga & Meditation Center, 1551 Indian Hills Dr. Building C. Information: 712-293-4900.
Siouxland Discovery Barbershop Chorus Rehearsal, 7 p.m., May 15, 22, 29, June 5; Elevate Sergeant Bluff, 305 Sergeant Square Drive, Sergeant Bluff. Information: 712-212-3633.
Motorcycle Ride Night, 5:30 p.m., May 11, 25; Casey's Convenience Store, 4727 Southern Hills Drive. Information: 712-574-0934.