Weekender Calendar

CALENDAR
MUSIC
Allie Colleen, 8 p.m., Aug. 19, Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 844-222-7265.
The Spazmatics, 8 p.m., Aug. 20, Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 844-222-7265.
The Claudettes With Guests The Rex Granite Band, 8 p.m., Aug. 20, Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: www.vangardearts.com/events.
Boy Band Night, 8 p.m., Aug. 27, Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 844-222-7265.
Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys - Featuring Westside Andy, 8 p.m., Aug. 27, Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: www.vangardearts.com/events.
Nelly, 7 p.m., Aug. 28, Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 844-222-7265.
Dance Across America, 8 p.m., Aug. 28, WinnaVegas Casino, 1500 330th Street, Sloan. Information: 712-428-7117
Lorrie Morgan, 8 p.m., Sept. 3, Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 844-222-7265.
David Allen Coe, 8 p.m., Sept. 10, Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 844-222-7265.
Warrant, 8 p.m., Sept. 11, Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 844-222-7265.
THEATER
Paranormal Cirque, Sioux City, Aug. 26-29, Southern Hills Mall, 4400 Sergeant Rd. Information: 941-704-8572
ART
Sioux City Art Center: Sioux City Art Center Selects, May 21 to Sept. 12; Dolie Thompson: Still Life and Selections from the Permanent Collection, Aug. 7 to Oct. 31; J.L. Goff Watercolors, Aug. 14 to Nov. 7; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Artists of the Upper Midwest, ongoing; Artists in the Permanent Collection, ongoing.
OUTDOORS
Monarch Tagging in the Prairie, 6 p.m., Sept. 1, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838
Nature Center Garden Tour, 9 a.m., Sept. 11, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838
COMMUNITY
Vacation Bible School "Press Play", 12-3 p.m., Aug. 16-20, The Salvation Army of Siouxland, 1415 Villa Avenue. Information: 712-255-8836
29th Siouxland Senior Open: A Benefit for Alzheimer's Care at Sunrise Retirement Community, 8 a.m., Aug. 20; Two Rivers Golf Club, North Sioux City. Information: 712-276-3821
Sioux City Game Con, opens at 12 p.m. on Aug. 20, goes through Aug. 22; Abu Bekr Shriners, 820 Nebraska St. Information: 712-444-1072
Nature Calls, 6 p.m. Sept. 8; Sioux City Convention Center, 801 4th St. Information: 712-258-0838
INFORMATIONAL
Bruguier’s Cabin Tours, 2-4 p.m. Sept. 12, 1301 Riverside Blvd. Guided tours of the first building in Sioux City. Information: 712-259-2772.
CONTINUING EVENTS
Sioux City Farmers Market, 8 a.m., Aug. 21, 25, 28, Sept. 1, 4, 8, 11, 15; Tyson Event Center Parking Lot, Corner of TriView Ave. and Pearl St. Information: 712-279-4850
Line Dance Classes, 10 a.m., Aug. 25, Sept. 1, 8, 15; 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-204-4500.
Hump Day Happy Hour Series, 5 p.m., Sept. 1, 8; Tyson Events Center Outside Plaza. Information: 712-279-4850
Food Truck Fridays, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Aug. 20, 27; 620 Pearl St. Information: 712-266-6452.
Happy Hour at Blue Cafe, 5 p.m., Aug. 20, 27, Sept. 3, 10; 1301 Pierce St. Information: 712-574-1751.
Community Drum Circle, 5 p.m., Aug. 20, 27, Sept. 3, 10; 1307 Pierce St. Information: 712-574-1751.
"Sunny" Swap Meet, noon to 4 p.m., Aug. 22, 29; Singing Hills Secondhand Finds and Furnishings, 4400 S. York St. Information: 712-233-2345.
Swap on the Block, 10 a.m., Aug. 28; 1307 Pierce St. Information: 712-574-1751.
Motorcycle Ride Night, 5:30 p.m., Sept. 6; Casey's General Store, 4727 Southern Hills Drive, Sioux City. Information: 712-574-0934.