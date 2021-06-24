Weekender Calendar

CALENDAR
MUSIC
Kenny Wayne Shepherd, 8 p.m., June 26, Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 844-222-7265.
Eric Slaughter Jazz Guitar, 8 p.m., June 26, Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: www.vangardearts.com/events.
Steel Panther, 7 p.m., July 9, Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 844-222-7265.
Brantley Gilbert, 7 p.m., July 10, Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 844-222-7265.
Mark Chesnutt, 8 p.m., July 15, Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 844-222-7265.
Staind, 7 p.m., July 16, Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 844-222-7265.
Stevie Ray Visited, 8 p.m., July 17, Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 844-222-7265.
THEATER
Uncaged: Untold Stories from the Cast of Tiger King, 7 p.m., June 25, Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 844-222-7265.
ART
Sioux City Art Center: Sioux City Art Center Selects, May 21 to Sept. 12; Briar Cliff Review Exhibition, April 22 to July 18; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Artists of the Upper Midwest, ongoing; Artists in the Permanent Collection, ongoing.
OUTDOORS
Trekking Thursdays, 6 p.m., June 24, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838
Animal Adaptations, 10 a.m., June 25, Snyder Bend Park, 2924 Snyder Bend Road, Salix, Iowa. Information: 712-258-0838
Iowa mammals, 7 p.m. June 26; Little Sioux Park, 1746 O’Brien Ave., Correctionville. Meet by the country school house. Limited to 30 people. Information: 712-258-0838.
FILM
Siouxland Inspiration Film Festival, Gates open at 8 p.m., movies start at sunset, June 25; Scenic Park, 801 River View Drive, South Sioux City. Infomration: 712-226-4320.
COMMUNITY
Audiobook book talk, 6 p.m., June 28; South Sioux City Library, 2121 Dakota Ave. Information: 402-494-7545.
Pet care book talk, 6 p.m., July 12; South Sioux City Library, 2121 Dakota Ave. Information: 402-494-7545.
Great Plains Zoomobile, 6 p.m., July 15, South Sioux City Library, 2121 Dakota Ave. Information: 402-494-7545.
North High Class of '81 40th Reunion, 6 p.m., July 17, Ickey Nickel Bar & Grill, 4700 41st St. Information: 315-761-6379
INFORMATIONAL
LSI Foster Care and Adoption Orientation for Native American Families, 6 p.m. June 29, Urban Native Center, 1501 Geneva St. Information: 866-409-2351.
Medicare 101, 11 a.m. July 7, Le Mars Public Library, 46 First St. SW, Le Mars, Iowa. Information: 712-221-8886.
Bruguier’s Cabin Tours, 2-4 p.m. July 11, 1301 Riverside Blvd. Guided tours of the first building in Sioux City. Information: 712-259-2772.
CONTINUING EVENTS
Food Truck Fridays, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., June 25, July 2, July 9; 620 Pearl St. Information: 712-266-6452.
Happy Hour at Blue Cafe, 5 p.m. June 25, July 2, 9; 1301 Pierce St. Information: 712-574-1751.
Community Drum Circle, 5 p.m. June 25, July 2, 9; 1307 Pierce St. Information: 712-574-1751.
Sioux City Farmers Market, 8 a.m., June 26, 30, July 3, 7, 10, 14, 17, 21; Tyson Event Center Parking Lot, Corner of TriView Ave. and Pearl St. Information: 712-279-4850
"Sunny" Swap Meet, noon to 4 p.m. June 27, July 11, 18; Singing Hills Secondhand Finds and Furnishings, 4400 S. York St. Information: 712-233-2345.
Line Dance Classes, 10 a.m., June 30, July 7, 14, 21; 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-204-4500.
Hump Day Series, 5 p.m., June 30, July 14, 21; Tyson Events Center Outside Plaza. Information: 712-279-4850
Swap on the Block, June 26, July 31; 1307 Pierce St. Information: 712-574-1751.
Animal Origami, 5:30 p.m., July 1, 8; South Sioux City Library, 2121 Dakota Ave. Information: 402-494-7545.
Explore 4H, 3 p.m. July 7, 14; South Sioux City Library, 2121 Dakota Ave. Information: 402-494-7545.