CALENDAR

MUSIC

NMM Live! - Luehrman, Shaffer & Check, 12 p.m., April 14; National Music Museum, 414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, S.D. Information: 605-658-3450.

The Oak Ridge Boys: Front Porch Singin' Tour 2023, 8 p.m., April 14; WinnaVegas Casino, 1500 330 St., Sloan, Iowa. Information: 800-468-9466 x6128.

The Wildwoods - Folk/Americana, 8 p.m., April 14; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.

Rock the Cure with the Breakfast Club, 8 p.m., April 15; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.

Dirty Red & The Soul Shakers, 8 p.m., April 15; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.

Sioux City Symphony Orchestra Aladdin In Concert, 7:30 p.m., April 22; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-277-2111.

Badfinger, 8 p.m., April 22; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.

Hurricane Ruth, 8 p.m., April 22; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.

Small Change Band, 8 p.m., April 28; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.

Hunks: The Show, 8 p.m., April 28; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.

Nu Metal Madness Tour, 7 p.m., April 29; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.

Joe & Vicki Price, 8 p.m., April 29; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.

Pete Goede ALS Benefit Concert, 2 p.m., April 30; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.

Blackhawk, 7 p.m., May 5; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.

Jason Walsmith of the Nadas, 8 p.m., May 5; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.

Trivium, 7 p.m., May 7; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.

Alice Cooper: Too Close for Comfort Tour, 7 p.m., May 7; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.

ART

Sioux City Art Center: Heavy, Nov. 11 to April 23; Facing a Changed World, March 16 to July 30; Briar Cliff Review Exhibition, April 20 to Sept. 3; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Earth-Water-Light, ongoing.

Betty Strong Encounter Center and Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center: Scraposaurs Traveling Exhibit, year-long.

OUTDOORS

Coffee & Conservation, 10 a.m., April 19; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.

Yoga Class, 5:30 p.m., April 26; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.

Wildflower Walk, 10 a.m., May 6; Fowler Forest Preserve, 3176 Iowa 141, Smithland, Iowa. Information: 712-258-0838.

THEATER

Abu Bekr Shrine Circus, 7 p.m., April 12, 13, 14; 11 a.m., April 14, 15; 4 p.m., April 15; 2 p.m., April 16; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.

All Shook Up Musical, 7:30 p.m., April 13, 14, 15; 2 p.m., April 16; 151 Reed St., Akron, Iowa. Information: 712-568-2614.

Le Mars Community High Schools Spring Play, "Puffs," 7 p.m., April 14, 15; Le Mars Community High School, 921 3rd Ave SW, Le Mars, Iowa. Information: 712-540-5025.

REACH Youth and Family Theatre Presents Godspell, 7 p.m., April 14, 15, 21, 22; 2 p.m., April 15, 22; Morningside Lutheran Church, 700 South Martha St. Information: 712-509-9663.

The Wizard of Oz - Siouxland Civic Dance Association, 7:30 p.m., April 14; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.

Madagascar The Musical, 3 p.m., April 16; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.

The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde, 7:30 p.m., April 20, 21, 22; 2 p.m., April 23; Warren M. Lee Center for the Fine Arts, Vermillion, S.D.

Fiddler on the Roof, 7:30 p.m., May 4; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.

COMMUNITY

Her Health Women's Center Annual Banquet, 6:30 p.m., April 18; South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront, 385 East 4th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-276-0237.

Siouxland Digs Kids, 12 p.m., April 29; Riverside Park, Sioux City. Information: 712-255-4321.

South Sioux City Public Library Book Sale, 1 p.m., April 29; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.

Healthy Kids Day @ the Y!, 2 p.m., May 6; Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA, 601 River View drive, South Sioux City. Information: 402-404-8439.

Biker Sunday, 10:30 a.m., May 7; Morningside Bible Church, 6100 Morningside Ave. Information: 712-574-0934.

Simple Sewing, 5 p.m., May 10; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.

HISTORICAL

NMM Special Exhibition "As Good As Gold: The First 50 Years", Jan. 20 to Dec. 30; National Music Museum, 414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, S.D. Information: 605-658-3450.

CONTINUING EVENTS

Breathe Yoga & Meditation Class, 5:30 p.m., April 13, 18, 20, 25, 27, May 2, 4, 9; 9 a.m. April 15, 22, 29, May 6; Breathe Yoga & Meditation Center, 1551 Indian Hills Dr. Building C. Information: 712-293-4900.

Saturday Art Lesson, 10:30 a.m., April 15, 22; Gilchrist Learning Center, 220 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-6580.

Siouxland Discovery Barbershop Chorus Rehearsal, 7 p.m., April 17, 24, May 1, 8; Elevate Sergeant Bluff, 305 Sergeant Square Drive, Sergeant Bluff. Information: 712-212-3633.