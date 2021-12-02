Weekender Calendar

CALENDAR
MUSIC
Rob Schneider, 6 p.m., 9 p.m., Dec. 3; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Jill Miller Nashville Country Music - A Benefit for Sunrise Retirement Community, 7 p.m., Dec. 3; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-276-3821.
Annual Holiday Fashion Show - Rooted Boutique Men's & Women's Contemporary Clothing, 6:30 p.m., Dec. 4; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-276-3821.
Atlanta Rhythm Section, 8 p.m., Dec. 4; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band, 8 p.m., Dec. 4; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events
GhostShip Live at Doxx, 9 p.m., Dec. 4; Doxx Bar, 1219 5th St. Information: 712-204-9861
Sue Foley - Texas Blues & Roots Rocker, 8 p.m., Dec. 9; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events
Ned LeDoux, 8 p.m., Dec. 10; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Whiskey Mash Band - High Gear Bluegrass, 8 p.m., Dec. 10; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events
Little River Band, 8 p.m., Dec. 11; WinnaVegas Casino, 1500 330th Street, Sloan. Information: 712-428-7117.
Christmas with the Symphony, Sioux City Symphony Orchestra, 3 p.m., Dec. 12; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 855-333-8771.
Sara Evans at Christmas with Special Guest Everette, 7 p.m., Dec. 16; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 855-333-8771.
Home Free: Warmest Winter, 8 p.m., Dec. 17; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 855-333-8771.
7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience, 8 p.m., Dec. 18; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Big Bad Cash Band, 8 p.m., Dec. 18; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events
ART
Sioux City Art Center: Al Harris-Fernandez: Abstracted, Oct. 9 to Jan. 9; Red Plus White, Oct. 30 to Jan. 23; Molly Wood: The Poison Garden, Nov. 13 to Feb. 6; Sioux City Camera Club: Renewal, Nov. 13, Feb. 6; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Artists of the Upper Midwest, ongoing; Artists in the Permanent Collection, ongoing.
OUTDOORS
Hot Cocoa Hike, 4 p.m., Dec. 13; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Nature Tales, 10 a.m., Dec. 14; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Winter Solstice Yoga, 4 p.m., Dec. 21; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Winter Break Camp Day for 3rd-6th graders, 9 a.m., Dec. 28; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Owl Pellets for 3rd-6th graders, 9 a.m., Dec. 29; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
THEATER
The Lion in Winter, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19, 20, Dec. 2, 3, 4; 2 p.m. Nov. 21, Dec 5; Warren M. Lee Center for the Fine Arts, Vermillion, S.D. Information: 605-658-3484.
'Til Beth Do Us Part, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9; 2 p.m. Dec 5; Le Mars Community Theater, 105 1st St. NE, Le Mars, Iowa. Information: 712-546-5788.
The Price is Right Live - On Stage, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 8; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 855-333-8771.
COMMUNITY
Breakfast with Santa, Mrs. Claus, and Santa's Elf, 9 a.m., Dec. 5; Jefferson Community Center, 309 S. Railroad Ave., Jefferson S.D. Information: 712-899-4033
Siouxland Sportscard Show, 10 a.m., Dec. 11; Stoney Creek Hotel, 300 3rd St. Information: 712-239-2504
Little Yellow Dog Auction, 12 p.m., Dec. 11; Ho-Chunk Centre, 614 4th St. Information: 712-293-4310.
Live Nativity, 6:30 p.m., Dec. 11; Sacred Heart Church, 5010 Military Rd. Information: 712-898-7513
CONTINUING EVENTS
Happy Hour at Blue Café, 5 p.m., Dec. 3, 10, 17; 1301 Pierce St. Information: 712-574-1751.
Community Drum Circle, 5 p.m., Dec. 3, 10, 17; 1307 Pierce St. Information: 712-574-1751.
Couple's Dance Class, 12 p.m., Dec. 5, 12, 19, 26; 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-204-4500.
Holiday Sunday Fundays, 12 to 5 p.m., Dec. 5 (Handcrafted Gifts & Décor), Dec. 12 (Jewelry), Dec. 19 (Last Minute Gift Ideas); Singing Hills Secondhand Finds & Furnishings, 4400 S. York St. Information: 712-233-2345.
Line Dance Classes, 10 a.m., Dec. 8, 15, 22 29; 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-204-4500.
Library Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Dec. 8, 15, 22, 29; Sioux City Public Library - Morningside Branch, 4005 Morningside Ave. Information: 712-255-2933.