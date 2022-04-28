Weekender Calendar

CALENDAR
MUSIC
Texas Hippie Coalition with Ben Grillet & the Black Bloods, 8 p.m., April 29; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Pretend Friend - Kansas Bluegrass, 8 p.m., April 29; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events
My Posse in Effect: Beastie Boys Tribute, 8 p.m., April 30; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Mark Hummel & the Blues Survivors, 8 p.m., May 4; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events
Dylan Scott, 8 p.m., May 6; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Siouxland Discovery Chorus Presents 50s & 60s Barbershop Style, 2 p.m., 7 p.m., May 7; Bishop Heelan Fine Arts Building, 1201-1249 Grandview Blvd. Information: 712-212-3633
Galaxy at Storm'n Norman's, 7 p.m., May 7; Storm'n Norman's, 500 Logan St, Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196
Trio 29 Featuring Henry Hey, 8 p.m., May 9; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events
Jordan Fletcher, 8 p.m., May 13; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Tanya Tucker: Hard Luck Tour, 8 p.m., May 14; WinnaVegas Casino, 1500 330 St., Sloan, Iowa. Information: 800-468-9466 x6128
SongBlast: Dueling Guitars, 8 p.m., May 20, 21; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
ART
Sioux City Art Center: Briar Cliff Review Exhibition, April 21 to July 17; Towers of Tomorrow, May 7 to Aug. 7; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Earth-Water-Light, ongoing.
OUTDOORS
Orientation for New Volunteers, 6 p.m., May 3; Stars Inc., 33148 County Road K22. Information, 712-239-5042
Wildflower Walk, 1 p.m., May 7; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Nature Tales - Mexican Folklore, 10 a.m., May 10; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Wild & Woodsy Art Club - Flower & Leaf Pounding, 4:30 p.m., May 10; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Yoga Class, 10 a.m., May 21; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Birding for Beginners, 2 p.m., May 21; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
THEATER
Hotweels Monster Trucks Live, 12:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., May 7; 2 p.m. May 8; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
COMMUNITY
Babes Unite: Spring Fashion Show + Boutique Pop Up Shops by 5 Local Siouxland Boutiques, 3 p.m., April 30; Tucker Hill Vineyards, 1001 Tucker Hill Dr., Hinton, Iowa. Information: SHOPBHB@OUTLOOK.COM.
Chapter Aesthetic Studio Grand Opening, 11 a.m., May 5; Chapter Aesthetic Studio, 5001 Sergeant Rd. Information: victoria.smurro@gcihealth.com.
Heart & Soul Treasures Outdoor Flea Market, 9 a.m., May 7; 1100 Dace Ave. Information: 712-224-7685.
CONTINUING EVENTS
A Journey through Parkinson's Disease- Soup and Speaker Series, 5:30 p.m., April 28; Sunrise Retirement Community, 5501 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-212-9370.
Motorcycle Ride Night, 5:30 p.m., April 28, May 12; Casey's, 4727 Southern Hills Drive. Information: 712-574-0934.
Couple's Dance Class, 12 p.m., May 1, 8, 15, 22; 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-204-4500.
Siouxland Discovery Barbershop Chorus, 7 p.m., May 2, 9, 16, 23; Friendship Community Church, 305 Sergeant Square Drive, Sergeant Bluff. Information: 712-212-3633.
Line Dance Classes, 10 a.m., May 4, 11, 18, 25; 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-204-4500.