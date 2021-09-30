Weekender Calendar

CALENDAR
MUSIC
Sawyer Brown, 8 p.m., Oct. 1; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Diamond Rio, 8 p.m., Oct. 2; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Three Dog Night with special guest Danny McGaw, 8 p.m., Oct. 2; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 855-333-8771.
Sublime with Rome & Dirty Heads with special guest Hirie, 7 p.m., Oct. 3; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
Louis C.K., 7:30 p.m., Oct. 4; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 855-333-8771.
Cats, Broadway at the Orpheum, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 6, 7; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 855-333-8771.
The DougT Hypnosis Show, 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m., Oct. 8; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Sheena Easton & Tiffany, 7 p.m., Oct. 9; WinnaVegas Casino, 1500 330th Street, Sloan. Information: 712-428-7117.
Whose Live Anyway?, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 14; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 855-333-8771.
Beethoven and Price, Sioux City Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 16; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 855-333-8771
Chicago Blues Hall of Famer Michael Charles and His Band Live in Concert, 8 p.m., Oct. 16; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: 708-343-8809
Bert Kreischer, 7 p.m., Oct. 17; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 855-333-8771.
Logan Mize, 8 p.m., Oct. 23; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
ART
Sioux City Art Center: Dolie Thompson: Still Life and Selections from the Permanent Collection, Aug. 7 to Oct. 31; J.L. Goff Watercolors, Aug. 14 to Nov. 7; Al Harris-Fernandez: Abstracted, Oct. 9 to Jan. 9; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Artists of the Upper Midwest, ongoing; Artists in the Permanent Collection, ongoing.
OUTDOORS
Family Yoga Hike, 6 p.m., Sept. 30; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838
Fall Migrant Songbird Hike, 7:30 a.m., Oct. 2; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838
Bird Identification Presentation: Raptors of Iowa, 9:30 a.m., Oct. 2; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838
Raptors Watch, 1 p.m., Oct. 2, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center; 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838
Fall Fest Hikes, 10-11 a.m., 1-2 p.m., Oct. 9; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838
Dutch Oven Cooking Demonstration, 11 a.m., Oct. 9; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838
Nature Tales, 10 a.m., Oct. 12; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838
Fall Colors Hike, 10 a.m., Oct. 16; Southwood Conservation Area, 3402 330th Street, Smithland. Information: 712-258-0838
Reptiles Program, 6 p.m., Oct. 21; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838
COMMUNITY
Movie Night, 6 p.m., Sept. 30; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545
Siouxland BIG Give, www.siouxlandbiggive.org, 1 p.m., Oct. 2, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center; 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838
712 Brew Fest, 12:30 p.m. (VIP), 1:30 p.m. (General), Oct. 9; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850
Turkey Dinner, 4 p.m., Oct. 16; Grace United Methodist Church, 1735 Morningside Ave. Information: 712-276-3452
American Legion Autumn Craft & Vendor Fair, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sept. 25; American Legion Hall, 109 East 19th St., South Sioux City.
2021 Wedding Expo, 1-4 p.m., Oct. 3; South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront Hotel, South Sioux City. Information: 712-293-4285.
Halloween Mocktails & Coloring Night, 5 p.m., Oct. 7; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545
CONTINUING EVENTS
Happy Hour at Blue Cafe, 5 p.m., Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22; 1301 Pierce St. Information: 712-574-1751.
Community Drum Circle, 5 p.m., Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22; 1307 Pierce St. Information: 712-574-1751.
Couples Country Dance Class, 7:15 p.m., Oct. 1, 8; KD Annex, 1951 Leech Ave. Information: 712-276-6694
Sioux City Farmers Market, 8 a.m., Oct. 2, 6, 13, 16, 20, 23, 27; Tyson Event Center Parking Lot, Corner of TriView Ave. and Pearl St. Information: 712-279-4850
Motorcycle Ride Night, 5:30 p.m., Oct. 4, 18; Casey's General Store, 4727 Southern Hills Drive, Sioux City. Information: 712-574-0934.
Beginner Linedance Class, 7 p.m., Oct. 4; KD Annex, 1951 Leech Ave. Information: 712-276-6694
Line Dance Classes, 10 a.m., Oct. 6, 13, 20, 27; 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-204-4500.
Library Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Oct. 6, 13, 20, 27; Sioux City Public Library - Morningside Branch, 4005 Morningside Ave. Information: 712-255-2933