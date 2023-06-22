CALENDAR
MUSIC
NMM Live! Lynx Lynx, 12 p.m. June 23; National Music Museum, 414 Clark St., Vermillion, S.D. Information: 605-658-3450.
Back in Black: AC/DC Tribute, 8 p.m., June 24; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Hinder, 8 p.m., July 7; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
John Conlee: Live in Concert, 8 p.m., July 7; WinnaVegas Casino, 1500 330 St., Sloan, Iowa. Information: 800-468-9466 x6128.
Trey Lewis, 8 p.m., July 8; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Ghostship at Doxx, 8 p.m., July 8; Doxx Barr, 1219 5th St. Information: 712-204-9861.
People are also reading…
CJ Ryder & The Pastmasters at Storm'n Norman's, 7 p.m., July 15; Storm'n Norman's, 301 4th St., Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196.
George Thorogood and the Destroyers, 7:30 p.m., July 19; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
ART
Sioux City Art Center: Facing a Changed World, March 16 to July 30; Briar Cliff Review Exhibition, April 20 to Sept. 3; Siouxland Artists: Annual Exhibition, May 4 to Aug. 6; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Earth-Water-Light, ongoing.
OUTDOORS
Archery in the Park, 10 a.m., June 24; Snyder Bend Park, 2924 Snyder Bend Road, Salix, Iowa. Information: 712-258-0838.
Youth Fishing Program, 10 a.m., June 29; Brown's Lake-Bigelow Park, 722 Bigelow Park Road, Salix, Iowa. Information: 712-258-0838.
Meet the Animals, 10 a.m., June 30; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Open Canoe, 10 a.m., July 5; Little Sioux Park, 1746 O'Brien Ave. Information: 712-258-0838.
Reptiles Program, 10 a.m., July 8; Little Sioux Park, 1746 O'Brien Ave. Information: 712-258-0838.
Nature Tales, 10 a.m., July 11; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Pond Study, 10 a.m., July 11; Southwood Conservation Area, 3402 330th St., Smithland, Iowa. Information: 712-258-0838.
Outdoor Yoga Class, 5:30 p.m., July 12; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Reptiles Program, 10 a.m., July 15; Brown's Lake-Bigelow Park, 722 Bigelow Park Road, Salix, Iowa. Information: 712-258-0838.
COMMUNITY
RibFest 2023, 12 p.m., June 24; Battery Park, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
South Sioux City Public Library Book Sale, 1 p.m., June 24; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.
Mardi Gras Parade, 6 p.m., June 30; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
SPORTING
Mid-Step Services 9th Annual Golf Tournament, 11:15 a.m., July 14; Green Valley Golf Course, 4300 Donner Ave. Information: 712-274-2252.
HISTORICAL
NMM Special Exhibition "As Good As Gold: The First 50 Years", Jan. 20 to Dec. 30; National Music Museum, 414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, S.D. Information: 605-658-3450.
CONTINUING EVENTS
Sioux City Farmer's Market, 8 a.m., June 24, 28, July 1, 5, 8, 12, 15, 19; Tyson Event Center Parking Lot, Corner of TriView Ave. and Pearl St.
Breathe Yoga & Meditation Class, 5:30 p.m., June 22, 27, 29, July 4, 6, 11, 13, 18; 9 a.m. June 24, July 1, 8, 15; Breathe Yoga & Meditation Center, 1551 Indian Hills Dr. Building C. Information: 712-293-4900.
Siouxland Discovery Barbershop Chorus Rehearsal, 7 p.m., June 26, July 3, 10, 17; Elevate Sergeant Bluff, 305 Sergeant Square Drive, Sergeant Bluff. Information: 712-212-3633.
Motorcycle Ride Night, 5:30 p.m., June 22, July 13; Casey's Convenience Store, 4727 Southern Hills Drive. Information: 712-574-0934.