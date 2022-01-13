Weekender Calendar

CALENDAR
MUSIC
Martina McBride, 7 p.m., Jan. 13; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Avey Grouws Band - Blues, Rock and Soul, 8 p.m., Jan. 15; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events
Casey Donahew, 8 p.m., Jan. 22; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Mitchell Tenpenny, 8 p.m., Jan. 28; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Hard Rock Sioux City Tribute to the King Contest, 12 p.m., 4 p.m., 8 p.m., Feb. 5; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
ART
Sioux City Art Center: Red Plus White, Oct. 30 to Jan. 23; Molly Wood: The Poison Garden, Nov. 13 to Feb. 6; Sioux City Camera Club: Renewal, Nov. 13 to Feb. 6; Sioux City Artists in the Collection: The Last 25 Years, Jan. 22 to April 10; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Artists of the Upper Midwest, ongoing; Artists in the Permanent Collection, ongoing.
THEATER
Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, 8 p.m., Feb. 5; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
SPORTING
CINCH World's Toughest Rodeo, 7:30 p.m., Jan. 21, 22; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
Way of the Warrior 4 USA Boxing, 5 p.m., Jan. 22; Long Lines Auditorium, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-204-7084.
CONTINUING EVENTS
Couples Country Dance Class, 7:10 p.m., Jan. 13, 20, 27; KD Annex, 1951 Leech Ave. Information: 712-276-6694
Couple's Dance Class, 12 p.m., Jan. 16, 23, 30, Feb. 6; 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-204-4500.
Beginner Linedance Class, 7:10 p.m., Jan. 17, 24, 31, Feb. 7; KD Annex, 1951 Leech Ave. Information: 712-276-6694
Line Dance Classes, 10 a.m., Jan. 19, 26, Feb. 2, 9; 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-204-4500.