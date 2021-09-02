Weekender Calendar

CALENDAR
MUSIC
Albert Castiglia - Blues Guitar!, 8 p.m., Sept. 2, Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: www.vangardearts.com/events.
Lorrie Morgan, 8 p.m., Sept. 3, Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 844-222-7265.
David Allen Coe, 8 p.m., Sept. 10, Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 844-222-7265.
Warrant, 8 p.m., Sept. 11, Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 844-222-7265.
Back in Black: AC/DC Tribute, 8 p.m., Sept. 17, Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 844-222-7265.
James Armstrong, 8 p.m., Sept. 17, Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: www.vangardearts.com/events.
John Lovitz, 7 p.m., 9 p.m., Sept. 18, Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 844-222-7265.
24K Magic: Tribute to Bruno Mars, 8 p.m., Sept. 24, Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 844-222-7265.
Starfest 2021, 11 a.m., Sept. 25, Elwood Olsen Stadium, 3201 Peters Ave. Information: talukdk@live.siouxcityschools.com
THEATER
Le Mars Community Theatre production of Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play, 2 p.m., Sept. 12, Plymouth County Museum, Le Mars. Information: 712-546-5788
ART
Sioux City Art Center: Sioux City Art Center Selects, May 21 to Sept. 26; Dolie Thompson: Still Life and Selections from the Permanent Collection, Aug. 7 to Oct. 31; J.L. Goff Watercolors, Aug. 14 to Nov. 7; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Artists of the Upper Midwest, ongoing; Artists in the Permanent Collection, ongoing.
OUTDOORS
Nature Center Garden Tour, 9 a.m., Sept. 11, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838
Fall Migrant Songbird Hike, 7:30 a.m., Oct. 2, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838
Bird Identification Presentation: Raptors of Iowa, 9:30 a.m., Oct. 2, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838
COMMUNITY
Party in the Park, 5 p.m., Sept. 7; 1901 Morningside Ave. Information: princec@netsysplus.com
Nature Calls, 6 p.m. Sept. 18; Sioux City Convention Center, 801 4th St. Information: 712-258-0838
Sooland Amateur Radio Association 2021 Hamfest, 8:30 a.m., Sept. 18; Morningside Lutheran Church, 700 South Martha St. Information: tfhphoto@aol.com
Heart & Soul Treasures - Outdoor Flea Market, 10 a.m., Sept. 18; 1100 Dace Ave. Information 712-224-7685
INFORMATIONAL
Bruguier’s Cabin Tours, 2-4 p.m. Sept. 12, 1301 Riverside Blvd. Guided tours of the first building in Sioux City. Information: 712-259-2772.
CONTINUING EVENTS
Happy Hour at Blue Cafe, 5 p.m., Sept. 3, 10, 17, 24; 1301 Pierce St. Information: 712-574-1751.
Community Drum Circle, 5 p.m., Sept. 3, 10, 17, 24; 1307 Pierce St. Information: 712-574-1751.
Sioux City Farmers Market, 8 a.m., Sept. 4, 8, 11, 15, 18, 22, 25, 29; Tyson Event Center Parking Lot, Corner of TriView Ave. and Pearl St. Information: 712-279-4850
Motorcycle Ride Night, 5:30 p.m., Sept. 6, 20; Casey's General Store, 4727 Southern Hills Drive, Sioux City. Information: 712-574-0934.
Line Dance Classes, 10 a.m., Sept. 8, 15, 22, 29; 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-204-4500.
Hump Day Happy Hour Series, 5 p.m., Sept. 8, 29; Tyson Events Center Outside Plaza. Information: 712-279-4850
Swap on the Block, 10 a.m., Sept. 25; 1307 Pierce St. Information: 712-574-1751.