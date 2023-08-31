CALENDAR
MUSIC
Curtis Salgado - Blues Icon, 8 p.m., Sept. 1; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
Here Come The Mummies, 8 p.m., Sept. 2; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
NMN Live! - YVonnic Prené, 12 p.m., Sept. 8; National Music Museum, 414 East Clark St., Vermillion, S.D. Information: 605-658-3450
The Frontment: Playing for Keeps Tour, 8 p.m., Sept. 9; WinnaVegas Casino, 1500 330 St., Sloan, Iowa. Information: 800-468-9466 x6128.
NMN Live! - Alice Shu-Yao, 12 p.m., Sept. 22; National Music Museum, 414 East Clark St., Vermillion, S.D. Information: 605-658-3450
ART
Sioux City Art Center: Briar Cliff Review Exhibition, April 20 to Sept. 3; Teo Nguyen: Việt Nam Peace Project, Aug. 17 to Jan. 14; Amanda Browder: Razzle Dazzle, Aug. 31 to Sept. 1; Judy Onofrio: Deep Dive, Sept. 21 to Feb. 11; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Earth-Water-Light, ongoing.
Iconic Iowa Traveling Photo Exhibit, Sept. 4 to Sept. 8; Sioux City Public Library, 529 Pierce St. Information: 515-725-9704.
OUTDOORS
Monarch Tagging, 6 p.m., Aug. 31; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Outdoor Yoga Class, 5:30 p.m., Sept. 5; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Monarch Tagging, 6 p.m., Sept. 8; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Monarch Tagging, 6 p.m., Sept. 11; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Nature Tales, 10 a.m., Sept. 12; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Coffee & Conservation, 10 a.m., Sept. 13; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
THEATER
Brad Williams, 7 p.m., Sept. 14; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Reza, 6 p.m., 9 p.m., Sept. 22; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Disney On Ice: Into the Magic, 7 p.m., Sept. 22; 11 a.m., 3 p.m, 7 p.m., Sept. 23; 11 a.m., 3 p.m., Sept. 24; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
COMMUNITY
Party in the Park, 5:30 p.m., Sept. 5; 1901 Morningside Ave. Information: 712-276-5333.
Party in the Park, 9 a.m., Sept. 16; 4005 Morningside Ave. Information: 712-276-5333.
Okoberfest at Jefferson Beer Supply, 12 p.m., Sept. 23; Jefferson Beer Supply, 202 Main St., Jefferson, S.D. Information: 605-966-5829.
INFORMATIONAL
Coal in Siouxland: Water, Air & Your Health, 6 p.m., Sept. 7; Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center, 550 Expo Center Drive. Information: oster@iaenvironment.org.
HISTORICAL
NMM Special Exhibition "As Good As Gold: The First 50 Years", Jan. 20 to Dec. 30; National Music Museum, 414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, S.D. Information: 605-658-3450.
CONTINUING EVENTS
Breathe Yoga & Meditation Class, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 31, Sept. 5, 7, 12, 14, 19, 21, 26; 9 a.m. Sept. 2, 9, 16, 23; Breathe Yoga & Meditation Center, 1551 Indian Hills Dr. Building C. Information: 712-293-4900.
Sioux City Farmer's Market, 8 a.m., Sept. 2, 6, 9, 13, 16, 20, 23, 27; Tyson Event Center Parking Lot, Corner of TriView Ave. and Pearl St.
Siouxland Discovery Barbershop Chorus Rehearsal, 7 p.m., Sept. 4, 11, 18, 25; Elevate Sergeant Bluff, 305 Sergeant Square Drive, Sergeant Bluff. Information: 712-212-3633.
Motorcycle Ride Night, 5:30 p.m., Sept. 14, 28; Casey's Convenience Store, 4727 Southern Hills Drive. Information: 712-574-0934.
Beginner Linedance Class, 7 p.m., Sept. 18, 25; Northeast Nebraska Senior Center, 1501 W 29th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-276-6694.