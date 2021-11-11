Weekender Calendar

CALENDAR
MUSIC
Tchaikovsky's Sixth, Sioux City Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 13; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 855-333-8771.
Tape Face, 8 p.m., Nov. 19; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Herman's Hermits Starring Peter Noone, 8 p.m., Nov. 20; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Dueling Pianos, 8 p.m., Nov. 24; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Manheim Steamroller, Broadway at the Orpheum, 8 p.m., Nov. 26; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 855-333-8771.
Rob Schneider, 6 p.m., 9 p.m., Dec. 3; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Jill Miller Nashville Country Music - A Benefit for Sunrise Retirement Community, 7 p.m., Dec. 3; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-276-3821.
Annual Holiday Fashion Show - Rooted Boutique Men's & Women's Contemporary Clothing, 6:30 p.m., Dec. 4; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-276-3821.
Atlanta Rhythm Section, 8 p.m., Dec. 4; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
The Price is Right Live - On Stage, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 8; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 855-333-8771.
ART
Sioux City Art Center: Al Harris-Fernandez: Abstracted, Oct. 9 to Jan. 9; Red Plus White, Oct. 30 to Jan. 23; Molly Wood: The Poison Garden, Nov. 13 to Feb. 6; Sioux City Camera Club: Renewal, Nov. 13, Feb. 6; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Artists of the Upper Midwest, ongoing; Artists in the Permanent Collection, ongoing.
OUTDOORS
Turkey Trek, 10 a.m., Nov. 20; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838
THEATER
The Lion in Winter, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19, 20, Dec. 2, 3, 4; 2 p.m. Nov. 21, Dec 5; Warren M. Lee Center for the Fine Arts, Vermillion, S.D. Information: 605-658-3484
COMMUNITY
Christmas at the Homestead, 12 p.m., Nov. 13; Adams Homestead and State Nature Preserve, 272 Westshore Drive, North Sioux City. Information: 605-232-0873
Wildflower Prayers: Plants along the Missouri National Recreational River, 2 p.m., Nov. 14; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: LoessHillsWildOnes@gmail.com
Holiday Collections Craft Fair, 9 a.m. Nov. 20, 10 a.m. Nov. 21; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
Thanksgiving Pie Fundraiser, 1-5 p.m. Nov 23, 2-6 p.m., Nov. 24, for pickup; St. John's Lutheran Church, 2801 Jackson St. Information: 712-899-8231.
CONTINUING EVENTS
Happy Hour at Blue Café, 5 p.m., Nov. 12, 19, 26, Dec. 3; 1301 Pierce St. Information: 712-574-1751.
Community Drum Circle, 5 p.m., Nov. 12, 19, 26, Dec. 3; 1307 Pierce St. Information: 712-574-1751.
Career Fair, 10 a.m. Nov. 17, 18; Western Iowa Tech Community College, 4647 Stone Ave. Information: 712-274-6400.
Line Dance Classes, 10 a.m., Nov. 17, 24, Dec. 1, 8; 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-204-4500.
Library Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Nov. 17, 24, Dec. 1, 8; Sioux City Public Library - Morningside Branch, 4005 Morningside Ave. Information: 712-255-2933.
Swap on the Block, 10 a.m., Nov. 27; 1307 Pierce St. Information: 712-574-1751.
Holiday Sunday Fundays, 12 to 5 p.m., Nov. 28 (Vintage Holiday Décor), Dec. 5 (Handcrafted Gifts & Décor); Singing Hills Secondhand Finds & Furnishings, 4400 S. York St. Information: 712-233-2345.