Weekender Calendar

CALENDAR
MUSIC
Shawn "Little Slim" Holt & the Teardrops!, 8 p.m., Oct. 22; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events
Logan Mize with Dane Louis, 8 p.m., Oct. 23; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Rock-O-Ween Halloween Party: Featuring the Pork Tornadoes, 8 p.m., Oct. 29; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Paul Nelson - Electric Blues!, 8 p.m., Oct. 29; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events
The Simon & Garfunkel Story, Broadway at the Orpheum, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 4; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 855-333-8771.
Head East, 8 p.m., Nov. 5; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Dustin Arbuckle & the Damnations, 8 p.m., Nov. 5; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events
People are also reading…
The Wood Brothers with Special Guest Sean McConnell, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 9; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 855-333-8771.
Tchaikovsky's Sixth, Sioux City Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 13; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 855-333-8771.
ART
Sioux City Art Center: Dolie Thompson: Still Life and Selections from the Permanent Collection, Aug. 7 to Oct. 31; J.L. Goff Watercolors, Aug. 14 to Nov. 7; Al Harris-Fernandez: Abstracted, Oct. 9 to Jan. 9; Molly Wood: The Poison Garden, Nov. 13 to Feb. 6; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Artists of the Upper Midwest, ongoing; Artists in the Permanent Collection, ongoing.
OUTDOORS
Reptiles Program, 6 p.m., Oct. 21; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838
Nature Tales, 10 a.m., Nov. 9; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838
THEATER
Title of Show, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 21-23; 2 p.m., Oct. 24; USD Arena Theater, Warren M. Lee Center for the Fine Arts, Vermillion, S.D. Information: 605-658-3484
COMMUNITY
Halloween Doll Head Planters, 5 p.m., Oct. 21; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545
Swanky Chic Junk Boutique, 10 a.m., Oct. 22; South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront Hotel, South Sioux City. Information: 712-251-9905
American Legion Post 64 Open House, 8 a.m-12 p.m., Oct. 23; American Legion Post 64, 4021 Floyd Blvd. Information: 712-301-7283
Historical Re-Enactor: Theodore Roosevelt, 7 p.m., Oct. 27; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545
Trick or Treat at the Tyson Events Center, 5 p.m., Oct. 28; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
Movie Night at the Library, 6 p.m., Oct. 28; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545
Halloween Party at SSCPL!, 2:30 p.m., Oct. 30; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545
No Foot Too Small Mom’s Group, 6 p.m., Nov. 2; Four Brothers Grill & Bar, 3322 Singing Hills Blvd. Information: katiekruse@nofoottoosmall.org
CONTINUING EVENTS
Sioux City Farmers Market, 8 a.m., Oct. 23, 27, 30; Tyson Event Center Parking Lot, Corner of TriView Ave. and Pearl St. Information: 712-279-4850
Line Dance Classes, 10 a.m., Oct. 27, Nov. 3, 10, 17; 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-204-4500.
Happy Hour at Blue Cafe, 5 p.m., Oct. 22, 29, Nov. 5, 12; 1301 Pierce St. Information: 712-574-1751.
Community Drum Circle, 5 p.m., Oct. 22, 29, Nov. 5, 12; 1307 Pierce St. Information: 712-574-1751.
Swap on the Block, 10 a.m., Oct. 30; 1307 Pierce St. Information: 712-574-1751.
Beginner Linedance Class, 7 p.m., Oct. 25; KD Annex, 1951 Leech Ave. Information: 712-276-6694
Library Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Oct. 27, Nov. 3, 10, 17; Sioux City Public Library - Morningside Branch, 4005 Morningside Ave. Information: 712-255-2933.
Couples Country Dance Class, 7:15 p.m., Oct. 7, 14; KD Annex, 1951 Leech Ave. Information: 712-276-6694.
Career Fair, 10 a.m. Oct. 27, Nov. 17; Western Iowa Tech Community College, 4647 Stone Ave. Information: 712-274-6400.