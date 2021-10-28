Weekender Calendar

CALENDAR
MUSIC
Rock-O-Ween Halloween Party: Featuring the Pork Tornadoes, 8 p.m., Oct. 29; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Paul Nelson - Electric Blues!, 8 p.m., Oct. 29; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events
Dirk Quinn Band - Funk, Jam & Jazz!, 8 p.m., Nov. 2; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events
The Simon & Garfunkel Story, Broadway at the Orpheum, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 4; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 855-333-8771.
Head East, 8 p.m., Nov. 5; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Dustin Arbuckle & the Damnations, 8 p.m., Nov. 5; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events
The Wood Brothers with Special Guest Sean McConnell, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 9; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 855-333-8771.
Tchaikovsky's Sixth, Sioux City Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 13; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 855-333-8771.
Tape Face, 8 p.m., Nov. 19; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Herman's Hermits Starring Peter Noone, 8 p.m., Nov. 20; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
ART
Sioux City Art Center: Dolie Thompson: Still Life and Selections from the Permanent Collection, Aug. 7 to Oct. 31; J.L. Goff Watercolors, Aug. 14 to Nov. 7; Al Harris-Fernandez: Abstracted, Oct. 9 to Jan. 9; Molly Wood: The Poison Garden, Nov. 13 to Feb. 6; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Artists of the Upper Midwest, ongoing; Artists in the Permanent Collection, ongoing.
OUTDOORS
Nature Tales, 10 a.m., Nov. 9; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838
Turkey Trek, 10 a.m., Nov. 20; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838
COMMUNITY
Trick or Treat at the Tyson Events Center, 5 p.m., Oct. 28; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
Movie Night at the Library, 6 p.m., Oct. 28; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545
Halloween Party at SSCPL!, 2:30 p.m., Oct. 30; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545
Camp High Hope's Haunted Lodge Party, 5:30 p.m., Oct. 30; Mariott South Sioux City Riverfront, 385 E 4th St, South Sioux City. Information: 712-224-2267
No Foot Too Small Mom’s Group, 6 p.m., Nov. 2; Four Brothers Grill & Bar, 3322 Singing Hills Blvd. Information: katiekruse@nofoottoosmall.org
Take a Bite out of Cancer, 12 p.m., Nov. 10; Virtual Event. Information: 605-322-3575
Holiday Collections Craft Fair, 9 a.m. Nov. 20, 10 a.m. Nov. 21; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
CONTINUING EVENTS
Happy Hour at Blue Café, 5 p.m., Oct. 29, Nov. 5, 12; 1301 Pierce St. Information: 712-574-1751.
Community Drum Circle, 5 p.m., Oct. 29, Nov. 5, 12, 19; 1307 Pierce St. Information: 712-574-1751.
Sioux City Farmers Market, 8 a.m., Oct. 30; Tyson Event Center Parking Lot, Corner of TriView Ave. and Pearl St. Information: 712-279-4850
Swap on the Block, 10 a.m., Oct. 30; 1307 Pierce St. Information: 712-574-1751.
Line Dance Classes, 10 a.m., Nov. 3, 10, 17, 24; 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-204-4500.
Library Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Nov. 3, 10, 17, 24; Sioux City Public Library - Morningside Branch, 4005 Morningside Ave. Information: 712-255-2933.
Career Fair, 10 a.m. Nov. 17, 18; Western Iowa Tech Community College, 4647 Stone Ave. Information: 712-274-6400.