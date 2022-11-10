Weekender Calendar

CALENDAR
MUSIC
Drowning Pool, 7 p.m., Nov. 12; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Sioux City Symphony Mahler's Resurrection Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 12; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-277-2111.
Michael Charles - Blues Legend, 8 p.m., Nov. 12; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
Fool House - The Ultimate 90's Dance Party, 8 p.m., Nov. 18; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Dirk Quinn Band - Funk, Jam, Jazz, 8 p.m., Nov. 18; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
People are also reading…
Dueling Pianos, 8 p.m., Nov. 23, 25; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 25; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
A Musical Journey of the Land and its People, 2 p.m., Nov. 27; Stanley Auditorium, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.
Jill Miller Shine: A Benefit for Sunrise Retirement Community, 7 p.m., Dec. 2; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Great White, 8 p.m., Dec. 2; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Disney Princess - The Concert, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 3; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Christmas with the Nelsons, 8 p.m., Dec. 3; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band, 8 p.m., Dec. 3; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
New Horizons Band of Sioux City Holiday Concert, 2 p.m., Dec. 4; Stanley Auditorium, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.
Zach Williams: I Don't Want Christmas to End Tour, 7 p.m., Dec. 7; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
ART
Sioux City Art Center: Nancy Friedemann-Sánchez: Turn of the Sea, Aug. 20 to Nov. 27; Camera Club: Greatest Hits, Nov. 17 to Feb. 12; Larassa Kabel: Sojourn, Nov. 17 to Feb. 12; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Earth-Water-Light, ongoing.
Betty Strong Encounter Center and Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center: Terri McGaffin Exhibit, Oct. 4 to Nov. 13; Scraposaurs Traveling Exhibit, year-long.
Growing Pains - Art Exhibition by Brutal Doodles, 7 p.m., Nov. 11; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
OUTDOORS
Yoga Class, 5:30 p.m., Nov. 10; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Turkey Trek, 9:30 a.m., Nov. 19; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Turkeys for Tots, 11 a.m., Nov. 19; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Energizing Yoga Flow, 9 a.m., Nov. 22; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
THEATER
Menopause The Musical, 5 p.m., Nov. 13; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Is This Heaven?... An Evening With Dwier Brown, 5 p.m., Nov. 15; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Annie, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 17; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
The Le Mars Community Theatre Presents: The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 1-7; Le Mars Community Theatre, 105 1st St. NE, Le Mars, Iowa.
A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live On Stage, 7 p.m., Dec. 6; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
COMMUNITY
STEMM 25th A Night of Hope Auction, 5:30 p.m., Nov. 10; South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront, 385 E 4th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-261-5554.
Onawa's Fall Craft & Vendor Fair, 9 a.m., Nov. 12; Onawa Community Center, 320 10th St., Onawa, Iowa. Information: 712-251-5309.
Siouxland Community Health Center's Marathon Challenge, 11 a.m., Nov. 14; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
The Community Speakout, 5 p.m., Nov. 17; Sioux City Public Library, 529 Pierce Street. Information: 712-203-7738.
Annual Holiday Collections Craft Fair, 9 a.m., Nov. 19; 10 a.m., Nov. 20; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
SPORTING
Legacy Fighting Alliance, 6 p.m., Nov. 18; WinnaVegas Casino, 1500 330 St., Sloan, Iowa. Information: 800-468-9466 x6128.
HISTORICAL
The First Thanksgiving That Wasn't, 2 p.m., Nov. 13; Stanley Auditorium, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.
Roads and Rails, Rivers and Trails: Traveling in the Past, 2 p.m., Nov. 20; Stanley Auditorium, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.
KIDS ACTIVITIES
Build-A-Map: Learn Navigation, 1 p.m., Nov. 12; Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.
Make Holiday Ornaments, 1 p.m., Nov. 19; Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.
Learn About and Make Presidential Peace Medals, 1 p.m., Dec. 3; Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.
CONTINUING EVENTS
Siouxland Discovery Barbershop Chorus, 7 p.m., Nov. 14, 21, 28, Dec. 5; Friendship Community Church, 305 Sergeant Square Drive, Sergeant Bluff. Information: 712-212-3633.
Tangled Yarns, 6 p.m., Nov. 15, 22, 29, Dec. 6; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Avenue, South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.
WITCC Career Fair, 10 a.m., Nov. 17; Western Iowa Tech Community College, 4647 Stone Ave. Information: 712-274-6400.
O'Connor House Christmas Tours, 1 p.m., Nov. 12, 13; O'Connor House, 2470 Blyburg Rd., Homer, Neb. Information: 402-698-2288.