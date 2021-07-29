Weekender Calendar

CALENDAR
MUSIC
Shannon Curfman, 8 p.m., July 30, Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 844-222-7265.
Laura Rain & the Caesars, 6 p.m., July 30, Sioux City Museum, 607 4th St. Information: downtownlivesc.com
Band of Comics, 8 p.m., July 31, Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 844-222-7265.
Clint Black, 8 p.m., July 31, WinnaVegas Casino, 1500 330th Street, Sloan, Iowa. Information: 712-428-7117
Shamarr Allen & the Underdawgs!, 8 p.m., Aug. 4, Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: www.vangardearts.com/events.
Indigenous, 6 p.m., Aug. 6, Sioux City Museum, 607 4th St. Information: downtownlivesc.com
Buckcherry, 8 p.m., Aug. 6, Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 844-222-7265.
LIT, 8 p.m., Aug. 7, Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 844-222-7265.
The Robert Cray Band, 8 p.m., Aug. 13, Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 844-222-7265.
Shinedown with Pop Evil, 8 p.m., Aug. 14, Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 844-222-7265.
Allie Colleen, 8 p.m., Aug. 19, Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 844-222-7265.
The Spazmatics, 8 p.m., Aug. 20, Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 844-222-7265.
The Claudettes - Chicago Boogie Blues!, 8 p.m., Aug. 20, Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: www.vangardearts.com/events.
THEATER
The Brothers Grimm Speculation, 7:30 p.m. Thurs-Sat., 2 p.m. Sundays, July 23-Aug 1; Sioux City Community Theater, 1401 Riverside Blvd. Information: 712-233-2788
ART
Sioux City Art Center: Sioux City Art Center Selects, May 21 to Sept. 12; Siouxland Artists, Inc. Annual Competitive Exhibition, May 8 to Aug. 8; Dolie Thompson: Still Life and Selections from the Permanent Collection, Aug. 7 to Oct. 31; J.L. Goff Watercolors, Aug. 14 to Nov. 7; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Artists of the Upper Midwest, ongoing; Artists in the Permanent Collection, ongoing.
OUTDOORS
Bird Identification Presentation: Water Birds, 3:30 p.m., July 29, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838
Birdwatching at Owego Wetland Area, 6:30 p.m., July 29, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838
Bird Identification Presentation: Shorebirds of Iowa, 9 a.m., July 30, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838
Shorebirds Field Trip/Bird Outing, 12:30 p.m., July 30, Meet at Sam's Club parking lot, 4201 S York St. Information: 712-258-0838
Zen in Nature, 7 a.m., July 31, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-252-3268
Reptiles, 7 p.m., July 24; Southwood Conservation Area, 3402 330th St, Smithland. Information: 712-258-0838
Reptiles at the Fair, 2:30 p.m., Aug. 5, Woodbury County Fairgrounds, Fair St #206 Fair Street, Moville. Information: 712-258-0838
Nature Tales, 10 a.m., Aug. 10, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838
Evening Campfire, 7 p.m., Aug. 13, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838
COMMUNITY
Unity in the Community Annual Block Part, 11 a.m., July 31, Cook Park, 505 Market St. Information: 712-281-8057
29th Siouxland Senior Open: A Benefit for Alzheimer's Care at Sunrise Retirement Community, 8 a.m., Aug. 20; Two Rivers Golf Club, North Sioux City. Information: 712-276-3821
Sioux City Game Con, opens at 12 p.m. on Aug. 20, goes through Aug. 22; Abu Bekr Shriners, 820 Nebraska St. Information: 712-444-1072
INFORMATIONAL
Bruguier’s Cabin Tours, 2-4 p.m. Aug. 8, 1301 Riverside Blvd. Guided tours of the first building in Sioux City. Information: 712-259-2772.
CONTINUING EVENTS
Food Truck Fridays, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., July 30, Aug. 6, 13, 20; 620 Pearl St. Information: 712-266-6452.
Happy Hour at Blue Cafe, 5 p.m., July 30, Aug. 6, 13, 20; 1301 Pierce St. Information: 712-574-1751.
Community Drum Circle, 5 p.m., July 30, Aug. 6, 13, 20; 1307 Pierce St. Information: 712-574-1751.
Sioux City Farmers Market, 8 a.m., July 31, Aug. 4, 7, 11, 14, 18, 21, 25; Tyson Event Center Parking Lot, Corner of TriView Ave. and Pearl St. Information: 712-279-4850
Swap on the Block, 10 a.m., July 31,; 1307 Pierce St. Information: 712-574-1751.
"Sunny" Swap Meet, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, Singing Hills Secondhand Finds and Furnishings, 4400 S. York St. Information: 712-233-2345.
Motorcycle Ride Night, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 2, 16; Casey's General Store, 4727 Southern Hills Drive, Sioux City. Information: 712-574-0934.
Line Dance Classes, 10 a.m., Aug. 4, 11, 18, 25; 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-204-4500.
Hump Day Happy Hour Series, 5 p.m., Aug. 11, 18; Tyson Events Center Outside Plaza. Information: 712-279-4850