Weekender Calendar

CALENDAR
MUSIC
The Drifters, Cornell Gunter's Coasters, The Platters, 7:30 p.m., June 23; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Glam Slam Metal Jam, 8 p.m., June 25; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Byron Kuehl, 8 p.m., June 29; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
Chris O'Leary Band, 8 p.m., July 6; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
Frankie Ballard, 8 p.m., July 8; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Gary and Dani at 4 Brothers Grill and Bar, 6 p.m., July 9; 4 Brothers Bar and Grill, 3322 Singing Hills Blvd. Information: gary@guitarmans.com
RetroTWEED Live @ Vangarde Arts, 8 p.m., July 9; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: 712-251-6432
Jake Stringer & Better Than Nothin', 8 p.m., July 13; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
Trace Adkins with Eddie Montgomery, 7 p.m., July 15; Battery Park, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Surfin' Safari at Storm'n Norman's, 7 p.m., July 16; Storm'n Norman's, 500 Logan St., Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196.
Katy Guillen & The Drive, 8 p.m., July 16; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
ART
Sioux City Art Center: Briar Cliff Review Exhibition, April 21 to July 17; Towers of Tomorrow, May 7 to Aug. 7; Siouxland Artists, Inc. Annual Competition 2022, May 7 to Aug. 7; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Earth-Water-Light, ongoing.
OUTDOORS
Outdoor Yoga Class, 5:30 p.m., June 23; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Zen in Nature, 7 a.m., June 25; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Forest Bathing, 9:15 a.m., June 25; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Pond Study, 10 a.m., June 28; Little Sioux Park, 1746 O'Brien Ave., Correctionville, Iowa. Information: 712-258-0838.
Meet the Animals, 10 a.m., July 1; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Open Canoe, 10 a.m., 1 p.m., July 5; Little Sioux Park, 1746 O'Brien Ave., Correctionville. Information: 712-258-0838.
Yoga Class, 5:30 p.m., July 7; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Nature Tales - Fish, 10 a.m., July 12; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Open Kayak, 1 p.m., July 12; Southwood Conservation Area, 3402 330th St., Smithland, Iowa. Information: 712-258-0838.
Youth Fishing Program, 10 a.m., July 19; Brown's Lake-Bigelow Park, 722 Bigelow Park Road, Salix, Iowa. Information: 712-258-0838.
COMMUNITY
Sioux City Summer Fest, June 23-July 1; Tyson Event Center Parking Lot, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
Pop Up Shops @ The Expansion Center, 11 a.m., June 25; The Expansion Center, 1119 4th St. Information: 605-232-8888
True Stories + Poetry • Love is..., 7 p.m., June 25; Design West, 1014 Design Place. Information: info@allykarsyn.com.
Old Fashioned Wednesday Night - Cruise into Cushing, 6:30 p.m., June 29; Main St, Cushing, Iowa. Information: 712-384-2716.
Mardi Gras Parade, 6 p.m., July 1; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
The Difference is Dialogue Series- Accessibility, 5 p.m., July 6; Sioux City Public Library, 529 Pierce Street. Information: 712-203-7738.
Inclusive Sioux City Advisory Committee Meeting, 4:30 p.m., July 13; Sioux City City Hall, 405 6th St. Information: 712-203-7738.
SPORTING
6th Annual Health Center Open, 12 p.m., July 11; Sioux City Country Club, Country Club Blvd. Information: 712-252-2477.
CONTINUING EVENTS
Motorcycle Ride Night, 5:30 p.m., June 23, July 14; Casey's, 4727 Southern Hills Drive. Information: 712-574-0934.
Sioux City Farmer's Market, 8 a.m., June 25, 29, July 2, 6, 9, 13, 16, 20; Tyson Events Center Parking Lot, Corner of TriView Ave. and Pearl St. Information: 712-279-4850
Siouxland Discovery Barbershop Chorus, 7 p.m., June 27, July 4, 11, 18; Friendship Community Church, 305 Sergeant Square Drive, Sergeant Bluff. Information: 712-212-3633.
Tangled Yarns, 6 p.m., June 28, July 5, 12; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Avenue, South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.
Memory in Poetry with Matt Mason, 6:30 p.m. June 28, July 12; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Avenue, South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.
Foodie Friends, 6:30 p.m., June 29, July 13; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Avenue, South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.