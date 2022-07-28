Weekender Calendar

CALENDAR
MUSIC
Jo Dee Messina, 8 p.m., July 29; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Chicago Blues Hall of Famer Michael Charles and His Band Appearing at Downtown Live, 7 p.m., July 29; Sioux City Downtown, 822 S. 18th Ave. Information: 708-343-8809.
Bonnie Raitt, 7:30 p.m., July 30; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Gary & Dani at The Woodbury County Fair, 11 a.m., 4 p.m., Aug. 4; Woodbury County Fair, Fair St #206, Fair Street, Moville. Information: gary@guitarmans.com.
Gary & Dani at 4 Brothers Grill and Bar, 6 p.m., Aug. 5; 4 Brothers Bar and Grill, 3322 Singing Hills Blvd. Information: gary@guitarmans.com.
Badflower with 9th Planet Out, 8 p.m., Aug. 5; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
GhostShip at Jolly's on the River-Summer Concert Series, 7 p.m., Jolly's on the River, 1100 Larsen Park Road. Information: loofe@yahoo.com.
Lita Ford, 8 p.m., Aug. 6; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, 8 p.m., Aug. 6; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
Rockzilla Tour: Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse, 6 p.m., Aug. 12; Battery Park, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Music in the Pasture with Gary & Dani, 7 p.m., Aug. 12; The Koffie Knechtion, 419 Golf Rd, South Sioux City. Information: gary@guitarmans.com.
Rivieras at Storm'n Norman's, 7 p.m., Aug. 13; Storm'n Norman's, 500 Logan St., Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196.
5th Annual GolphStok Music & Arts Festival, 1 p.m., Aug. 20; 190 Maple St., Pierson, Iowa. Information: 712-251-2304.
ART
Sioux City Art Center: Towers of Tomorrow, May 7 to Aug. 7; Siouxland Artists, Inc. Annual Competition 2022, May 7 to Aug. 7; Local Perspectives, July 28 to Nov. 6; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Earth-Water-Light, ongoing.
OUTDOORS
Night Hike, 7 p.m., July 28; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Archery in the Park, 10 a.m., July 29; Snyder Bend Park, 2924 Snyder Bend Road, Salix. Information: 712-258-0838.
Northside Garden Walk (Loess Hills Wild Ones), 8 a.m., July 30; 3725 Jackson St. Information: LoessHillsWildOnes@gmail.com.
Reptiles Program, 10 a.m., July 30; Brown's Lake-Bigelow Park, 722 Bigelow Road, Salix. Information: 712-258-0838.
Walking Sticks at the Fair, 2:30 p.m., Aug. 4; Woodbury County Fair, Fair St #206, Fair Street, Moville. Information: 712-258-0838.
Nature Tales - Butterflies, 10 a.m., Aug. 9; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Yoga Class, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 9; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
THEATER
Le Mars Community Theater presents The Music Man, 7:30 p.m., July 28-30, Aug. 4-6; 2 p.m., July 31, Aug. 7; Le Mars Community Theater, 105 1st St., Le Mars. Information: 712-546-5788.
Jim Breuer, 8 p.m., Aug. 13; WinnaVegas Casino, 1500 330 St., Sloan, Iowa. Information: 800-468-9466 x6128.
COMMUNITY
Greek Fest - Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, July 29-31; Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 900 6th St. Information: 712-255-5559.
South Sioux City Public Library Book Sale, 1 p.m., July 30; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.
The Difference is Dialogue Series- Student Experiences, 5 p.m., Aug. 3; Sioux City Public Library, 529 Pierce Street. Information: 712-203-7738.
Touch-A-Truck and Ice Cream Social, 1 p.m., Aug. 6; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.
Inclusive Sioux City Advisory Committee Meeting, 4:30 p.m., Aug. 10; Sioux City City Hall, 405 6th St. Information: 712-203-7738.
Clay County Fair, Aug. 11-12; 515 High St., Vermillion, S.D. Information: 605-677-7111.
SPORTING
Sioux City Guns, Hunting & Shooting Expo, 4 to 9 p.m., Aug. 12; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug 13; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 14; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
30th Annual Siouxland Senior Open, 8 a.m., Aug. 19; Two Rivers Golf Course, 150 Oak Tree Lane, North Sioux City. Information: 712-276-3821.
CONTINUING EVENTS
Sioux City Farmer's Market, 8 a.m., July 30, Aug. 3, 6, 10, 13, 17, 20, 24; Tyson Events Center Parking Lot, Corner of TriView Ave. and Pearl St. Information: 712-279-4850
Siouxland Discovery Barbershop Chorus, 7 p.m., Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22; Friendship Community Church, 305 Sergeant Square Drive, Sergeant Bluff. Information: 712-212-3633.
Tangled Yarns, 6 p.m., Aug. 2, 9, 16, 23; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Avenue, South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.
Memory in Poetry with Matt Mason, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 2; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Avenue, South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.
Motorcycle Ride Night, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 11; Casey's, 4727 Southern Hills Drive. Information: 712-574-0934.