Weekender Calendar

CALENDAR

MUSIC

Bob Merchant & The Shadows, 8 p.m., Sept. 30; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.

Richie Lee and the Fabulous 50's at Storm'n Norman's, 7 p.m., Oct. 8; Storm'n Norman's, 500 Logan St., Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196.

Harper and Midwest Kind, 8 p.m., Oct. 8; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.

Sioux City Symphony, An Evening With The Villalobos Brothers, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 15; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-277-2111.

Travis Ledoyt - A Tribute to Elvis, 8 p.m., Oct. 15; Blackbird Bend Casino, 17214 210th St., Onawa, Iowa. Information: 844-622-2121.

An Evening with Sue Horowitz, 8 p.m., Oct. 15; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.

Quintessential Winds, 2 p.m., Oct 16; Stanley Auditorium, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.

ART

Sioux City Art Center: Local Perspectives, July 28 to Nov. 6; Nancy Friedemann-Sánchez: Turn of the Sea, Aug. 20 to Nov. 27; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Earth-Water-Light, ongoing.

Betty Strong Encounter Center and Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center: Terri McGaffin Exhibit, Oct. 4 to Nov. 13; Scraposaurs Traveling Exhibit, year-long.

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center: Iowa Junior Duck Stamp Artwork Exhibit, Oct. 17 to Nov. 5.

OUTDOORS

Fall Fest Outdoor Yoga, 8:30 a.m., Oct. 8; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.

Insect Zoo, 10 a.m., Oct. 8; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.

Nature Tales - Fall Leaves, 10 a.m., Oct. 11; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.

Wild N' Woodsy Art Club, 4:30 p.m., Oct. 11; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.

Open Canoe, 1 p.m., Oct. 15; Little Sioux Park, 1746 O'Brien Ave., Correctionville. Information: 712-258-0838.

THEATER

Sioux City International Film Festival, Sept. 29-Oct. 2; Promenade Cinema 14, 924 4th St. Information: info@siouxcityfilmfest.org.

Anastasia, 7 p.m., Oct. 2; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.

Auditions for The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong, 7 p.m., Oct. 2-3; Le Mars Community Theatre, 105 1st St., Le Mars. Information: 712-546-5788.

Leanne Morgan: Big Panty Tour, 7 p.m., Oct. 8; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.

Whose Live Anyway?, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 13; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.

COMMUNITY

Mitten Drive, Oct. 1-15; Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.

Chops in the Church, 5 p.m., Oct. 1; New Horizons United Church of Christ, 141 Reed St., Akron. Information: 712-568-3446.

5th Annual Siouxland Big Give, 12 a.m., Oct. 4; Virtual, Around Siouxland. Information: 712-293-3303.

The Pointe at Sunrise Open House, 10 a.m., Oct. 4; The Point at Sunrise, 36 East View Dr. Information: 712-276-3821.

The Difference is Dialogue Series- Why Interfaith Conversations Should Happen in your Community, 5 p.m., Oct. 6; Sioux City Public Library, 529 Pierce Street. Information: 712-203-7738.

The Difference is Dialogue Series- Latina/o/x, 5 p.m., Oct. 6; Sioux City Art Center, 225 Nebraska Street. Information: 712-203-7738.

Fall Fest at the Sioux City Farmer's Market, 8 a.m., Sioux City Farmer's Market, Tyson Events Center Parking Lot, Corner of TriView Ave. and Pearl St. Information: farmersmarketsiouxcity.com.

Taste of Morningside, 4 p.m., Oct. 8; Morningside University Tennis Complex. Information: www.morningside.edu/events/homecoming/#schedule.

Nightmare on 4th Street & The Fear Factory, 6:30 p.m., Oct. 8, 9; 1229 4th St. Information: www.scarecentral.com.

Cone-Acopia Fall Fest, 11 a.m., Oct. 9; Cone Park, 3800 Line Park Drive. Information: www.coneparksiouxcity.com.

Brugier's Cabin Open House, 2 p.m., Oct. 9; Riverside Park.

Free Flu Shots, 3 p.m., Oct. 10; Norm Waitt Sr. YCMA, 601 Riverview Drive, South Sioux City. Information: 402-404-8439.

Inclusive Sioux City Advisory Committee Meeting, 4:30 p.m., Oct. 12; Sioux City City Hall, 405 6th St. Information: 712-203-7738.

Fall Fest & Trunk or Treat, 6 p.m., Oct. 14; Norm Waitt Sr. YCMA, 601 Riverview Drive, South Sioux City. Information: 402-404-8439.

Family Fall Festival, 10 a.m., Oct. 15; Sioux City Community Theatre, 1401 Riverside Blvd. Information: 712-389-5469.

Grace UMC Annual Turkey Dinner, 4 p.m., Oct. 15; Grace United Methodist Church, 1735 Morningside Ave. Information: 712-276-3452.

No Foot Too Small - Wave of Light, 6:30 p.m., Oct. 15; Miracle League of Sioux City, 1001 Riverside Blvd. Information: 612-802-5979.

INFORMATIONAL

Siouxland SHRM Annual Conference: Fall into the Amazing World of HR, 7:15 a.m., Oct. 14; Briar Cliff University, 3303 Rebecca St. Information: val@palmercandy.com.

STARS Inc. Orientation, 6 p.m., Oct. 18; Stars Inc., 33148 County Road K22. Information: 712-239-5042.

SPORTING

The Hammers Wrestling Tournament, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 1; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.

Octobertfest at Climb Long Lines, 9 a.m., Oct. 8, 9; Long Lines Family Rec Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: www.climblonglines.com.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 15; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.

HISTORICAL

Whiterock Conservancy, 2 p.m., Oct 2; Stanley Auditorium, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.

The Indian Way of War, 1750-1815, 2 p.m., Oct 9; Stanley Auditorium, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.

KIDS ACTIVITIES

Spanish Tour of the Lewis and Clark Exhibits with Tour Guide Lily, 1 p.m., Oct. 1; Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.

Make a Rock Monster!, 9 a.m., Oct. 8, 9; LaunchPAD Children's Museum, 623 Pearl St. Information: https://launchpadmuseum.com/.

Scarecrow Farm, 10 a.m., Oct. 8, 9; 1592 Charles Ave., Lawton. Information: www.scarecrowfarm.com/fallfestival.

Legend of the Cempasúchil (Marigold), 10 a.m., Oct. 8; Sioux City Public Museum, 607 4th St. Information: www.SiouxCityMuseum.org/children-family-activities.

The Art of Mask Making, 10:30 a.m., Oct. 8; Gilchrist Learning Center, 220 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-6272 ext. 201

Fall Fest: Harvet Pine-Corn, 1 p.m., Oct. 8; Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.

Make Paper Flowers, 1 p.m., Oct. 9; Sioux City Public Museum, 607 4th St. Information: www.SiouxCityMuseum.org/children-family-activities.

Fort Building, 1 p.m., Oct. 15; Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242.

CONTINUING EVENTS

Sioux City Farmer's Market, 8 a.m., Sept. 28, Oct. 1, 5, 8, 12, 15, 19; Tyson Events Center Parking Lot, Corner of TriView Ave. and Pearl St. Information: 712-279-4850.

Country Dance Lessons, 7:10 p.m., Sept. 29; Northeast Nebraska Senior Center, 1501 West 29th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-276-6694.

Siouxland Discovery Barbershop Chorus, 7 p.m., Oct. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31; Friendship Community Church, 305 Sergeant Square Drive, Sergeant Bluff. Information: 712-212-3633.

Beginner Linedance Class, 7:10 p.m., Oct. 3; Northeast Nebraska Senior Center, 1501 West 29th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-276-6694.

Tangled Yarns, 6 p.m., Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Avenue, South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.

WITCC Career Fair, 10 a.m., Oct. 12; Western Iowa Tech Community College, 4647 Stone Ave. Information: 712-274-6400.