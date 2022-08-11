 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekender Calendar

CALENDAR

MUSIC

Rockzilla Tour: Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse, 6 p.m., Aug. 12; Battery Park, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.

Music in the Pasture with Gary & Dani, 7 p.m., Aug. 12; The Koffie Knechtion, 419 Golf Rd, South Sioux City. Information: gary@guitarmans.com.

Rivieras at Storm'n Norman's, 7 p.m., Aug. 13; Storm'n Norman's, 500 Logan St., Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196.

Catfish Keith, 8 p.m., Aug. 18; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.

5th Annual GolphStok Music & Arts Festival, 1 p.m., Aug. 20; 190 Maple St., Pierson, Iowa. Information: 712-251-2304.

People are also reading…

Sandage & Petersen - Classic Rock, 8 p.m., Aug. 18; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.

Sioux City Symphony Orchestra Free Summer Concert, 3 p.m., Aug. 21; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-277-2111.

Ginuwine with C-Note Bankin, 8 p.m., Aug. 26; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.

The Bellamy Brothers, 8 p.m., Aug. 27; Blackbird Bend Casino, 17214 210th St., Onawa, Iowa. Information: 844-622-2121.

Buckcherry, 8 p.m., Sept. 2; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.

Paige Rose Band, 8 p.m., Sept. 3; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.

Dead Horses, 8 p.m., Sept. 6; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.

ART

Sioux City Art Center: Local Perspectives, July 28 to Nov. 6; Nancy Friedemann-Sánchez: Turn of the Sea, Aug. 20 to Nov. 27; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Earth-Water-Light, ongoing.

OUTDOORS

Evening Campfire, 7 p.m., Aug. 12; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.

Outdoor Yoga Class, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 18; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.

THEATER

Legally Blonde, 8 p.m., Aug. 9-13; 4:30 p.m., Aug. 13; 6 p.m., Aug. 14; Okoboji Summer Theatre, 2001 U.S. 71, Okoboji, Iowa. Information: 712-332-7773.

Jim Breuer, 8 p.m., Aug. 13; WinnaVegas Casino, 1500 330 St., Sloan, Iowa. Information: 800-468-9466 x6128.

COMMUNITY

Clay County Fair, Aug. 11-12; 515 High St., Vermillion, S.D. Information: 605-677-7111.

40th Annual Onawa Swap & Meet Flea Market Weekend, 8 a.m., Aug. 20, 21; Monona County Fairgrounds, 1201-1323 Gaukel Drive, Onawa, Iowa. Information: 712-423-2411.

Paws for a Cause, 8 a.m., Aug. 27; 201 Arizona Ave. Northwest, Orange City, Iowa. Information: 712-737-5555.

South Sioux City Public Library Book Sale, 1 p.m., Aug. 27; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.

The Difference is Dialogue Series- Latina/o/x, 5 p.m., Sept. 6; Sioux City Public Library, 529 Pierce Street. Information: 712-203-7738.

INFORMATIONAL

SPORTING

Sioux City Guns, Hunting & Shooting Expo, 4 to 9 p.m., Aug. 12; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug 13; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 14; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.

30th Annual Siouxland Senior Open, 8 a.m., Aug. 19; Two Rivers Golf Course, 150 Oak Tree Lane, North Sioux City. Information: 712-276-3821.

Professional Bull Riders: Challenger Series, 8 p.m., Aug. 26; 7 p.m., Aug. 27; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.

CONTINUING EVENTS

Motorcycle Ride Night, 5:30 p.m., Aug. 11, 25; Casey's, 4727 Southern Hills Drive. Information: 712-574-0934.

Sioux City Farmer's Market, 8 a.m., Aug. 13, 17, 20, 24, 27, 31, Sept. 3, 7; Tyson Events Center Parking Lot, Corner of TriView Ave. and Pearl St. Information: 712-279-4850

Siouxland Discovery Barbershop Chorus, 7 p.m., Aug. 15, 22, 29, Sept. 5; Friendship Community Church, 305 Sergeant Square Drive, Sergeant Bluff. Information: 712-212-3633.

Tangled Yarns, 6 p.m., Aug. 16, 23, 30, Sept. 6; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Avenue, South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.

