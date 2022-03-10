Weekender Calendar

CALENDAR
MUSIC
Immersive Vivaldi, Sioux City Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., March 12; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-277-2111.
Dance Across America '94 Tour, 8 p.m., March 12; WinnaVegas Casino, 1500 330 St., Sloan, Iowa. Information: 712-428-7117
Irish Music Trio: Socks in the Frying Pan, 7:30 p.m., March 16; Prairie Winds Event Center, 908 8th St. SE, Orange City, Iowa. Information: 712-707-4510
Dirk Quin Band - Funk, Jam & Jazz, 8 p.m., March 16; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events
Dueling Pianos, 8 p.m., March 17, 18; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Mississippi Heat, 8 p.m., March 19; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events
Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials, 8 p.m., March 24; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events
Chase & Ovation: A Celebration of Prince, 8 p.m., March 25; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Hunks: The Show, 8 p.m., March 26; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
All That Remains - The Fall of Ideals 15th Anniversary, 6:30 p.m., April 1; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Southern Accents: The Ultimate Tom Petty Experience, 8 p.m., April 2; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
An Evening with Jefferey Foucault, 8 p.m., April 8; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events
Rock the Cure with The Spazmatics, 8 p.m., April 9; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Jamey Johnson & Randy Houser, A Special Acoustic Performance Together - Part 2, 8 p.m., April 15; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Starfire at Storm'n Norman's, 7 p.m., April 16; Storm'n Norman's, 500 Logan St, Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196
ART
Sioux City Art Center: Sioux City Artists in the Collection: The Last 25 Years, Jan. 29 to April 10; Youth Art Month Exhibition: High School Students, Feb. 12 to April 10; ARTcetera 2022, Feb. 25 to April 1; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing.
OUTDOORS
Yoga Class, 10 a.m., March 19; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Wild & Woodsy Art Club, 4:30 p.m., March 22; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Iowa Young Birders Field Trip, 9 a.m., March 26; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Yoga Class, 5:30 p.m., March 29; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Summer Day Camp Early Registration for Woodbury County Conservation Foundation members, 9 a.m., April 7; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Yoga Class, 10 a.m., April 9; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Loess Hills Wild Ones meeting and Prairie Wildlflower program by Rod Tondreau, 2 p.m., April 10; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Nature Tales - Plants, 10 a.m., April 12; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Wild & Woodsy Art Club - Natural Egg Dyeing, 4:30 p.m., April 12; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Summer Day Camp General Registration Opens, 9 a.m., April 14; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Totally Turtles!, 10 a.m., 2 p.m., April 14; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
THEATER
Leanne Morgan Big Panty Tour, 7 p.m., April 2; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Abu Bekr Shrine Circus, 7 p.m., April 7; 11 a.m., 11 a.m., 7 p.m., April 8; 11 a.m., 4 p.m., April 9; 2 p.m., April 10; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
COMMUNITY
Sham-Rock the House, 5:30 p.m., March 11; Country Celebrations Event Center, 5606 Hamilton Blvd. Information: 712-251-9905.
Onawa Spring Vendor & Craft Show, 10 a.m., March 12; Onawa Community Center, 320 10th St., Onawa, Iowa. Information: 712-251-5309.
Sheninigan's St. Pattys 5K Run, 5:30 p.m., March 12; Sioux City. Information: 712-276-8087.
Irish Baked Potato Buffet, 5 p.m., March 19; New Horizons United Church of Christ, 141 Reed St., Akron, Iowa. Information: 712-568-3446.
37th Annual Women of Excellence Awards Banquet, 5 p.m., March 24; South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront, 385 E 4th St., South Sioux City. Information: kristinewa@siouxlan.net
SPORTING
Le Mars Sportsman's Club 2nd Annual Gun Show, 9 a.m., April 2-3; Le Mars Convention Center, 275 12th St Southeast, Le Mars. Information: 712-540-0991
CONTINUING EVENTS
Line Dance Classes, 10 a.m., March 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, April 6, 13, 20, 27; 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-204-4500.
Couple's Dance Class, 12 p.m., March 6, 13, 20, 27, April 3, 10, 17, 24; 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-204-4500.
Sioux City Farmer's Market Meeting, 6 p.m., March 23, April 27; Downtown Sioux City Public Library - Gleeson Room, 529 Pierce St. Information: 712-251-2616
LWVSC Legislative Town Hall, 10 a.m., Feb. 26, March 26; Sioux City Public Museum, 607 4th St. Information: 712-624-4428
Career Fair, 10 a.m., March 29, 30, 31, April 6; Western Iowa Tech Community College, 4647 Stone Ave. Information: 712-274-6400
A Journey through Parkinson's Disease- Soup and Speaker Series, 5:30 p.m., April 7, 14, 21, 28; Sunrise Retirement Community, 5501 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-212-9370