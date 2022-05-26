Weekender Calendar

CALENDAR
MUSIC
Waitress, 7:30 p.m., May 31; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Puddle of Mudd, 8 p.m., June 3; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Big Head Todd and the Monsters, 8 p.m., June 4; WinnaVegas Casino, 1500 330 St., Sloan, Iowa. Information: 800-468-9466 x6128
CJ Ryder & The Pastmasters at Storm'n Norman's, 7 p.m., June 11; Storm'n Norman's, 500 Logan St, Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196
Nathan Bryce & The Loaded Dice, 8 p.m., June 11; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events
Riverdance - 25th Anniversary Tour, 7:30 p.m., June 14; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
People are also reading…
Billy Dean, 8 p.m., June 18; Blackbird Bend Casino, 17214 210th St., Onawa, Iowa. Information: 844-622-2121.
ART
Sioux City Art Center: Briar Cliff Review Exhibition, April 21 to July 17; Towers of Tomorrow, May 7 to Aug. 7; Siouxland Artists, Inc. Annual Competition 2022, May 7 to Aug. 7; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Earth-Water-Light, ongoing.
OUTDOORS
Yoga Class, 5:30 p.m., June 7; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Live Animal Encounters, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., June 10; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Nature Tales - Moles, 10 a.m., June 14; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
Open Kayak, 10 a.m., 1 p.m., June 21; Southwood Conservation Area, 3402 330th St., Smithland, Iowa. Information: 712-258-0838.
THEATER
Contemporary Dance Studio Celebration, 2 p.m., June 4; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Chelcie Lynn: The Tammy Tour, 6 p.m., 9 p.m., June 10; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
Steve-O, 8 p.m., June 10; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone - In Concert, 7:30 p.m., June 11; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-277-2111.
COMMUNITY
Sioux City Community High School Graduation Ceremonies, 11 a.m. (North), 2:30 p.m. (West), 6 p.m. (East), May 28; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.
Ladies Who Brunch: Going to the Derby for Mental Health, 11 a.m., May 28; The Warrior Hotel, Autograph Collection, 525 6th St. Information: 712-258-4174
Summer Launch: Ice Cream Social at the Library, 3 p.m., June 1; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545
Super Pride Carnival, 10 a.m., June 3; Land of Wellness, 341 Frenchman St., Winnebago, Neb. Information: 712-281-2815
SUX Pride 2022, 11 a.m., June 4; Sioux City Convention Center, 801 4th St. Information: 712-899-8489.
Allen Community Garage Sale Day, 8 a.m., June 11; Allen, Neb. Information: 402-635-2214
RibFest 2022, 12 p.m., June 18; Battery Park 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.
SPORTING
2022 Young Leaders Society 10th Annual Under Fore-Tee Caddyshack Scramble, 12:30 p.m., June 17; Two Rivers Golf Course, 150 Oak Tree Lane, Dakota Dunes. Information: 712-255-3551.
CONTINUING EVENTS
Motorcycle Ride Night, 5:30 p.m., May 26, June 9; Casey's, 4727 Southern Hills Drive. Information: 712-574-0934.
Sioux City Farmer's Market, 8 a.m., May 28, June 1, 4, 8, 11, 15, 18, 22; Tyson Events Center Parking Lot, Corner of TriView Ave. and Pearl St. Information: 712-279-4850
Siouxland Discovery Barbershop Chorus, 7 p.m., May 30, June 6, 13, 20; Friendship Community Church, 305 Sergeant Square Drive, Sergeant Bluff. Information: 712-212-3633.