CALENDAR
MUSIC
Brandon Santini - Hypnotizing Blues Harmonica, 8 p.m., Feb. 25; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
NMM Live! Concert - Catalina Vicens & NMM's Antunes Grand Piano, 2 p.m., Feb. 26; National Music Museum, 414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, S.D. Information: 605-658-3450.
NMM Live! Concert - Chris Vallillo, 12 p.m., March 3; National Music Museum, 414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, S.D. Information: 605-658-3450.
The Kentucky Headhunters, 8 p.m., March 3; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Head East, 8 p.m., March 4; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Nick Schnebelen - Blues Rocker, 8 p.m., March 4; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
Sioux City Symphony Orchestra John Osborn: A Legend Returns Home, 7:30 p.m., March 11; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-277-2111.
Powerman 5000, 8 p.m., March 11; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Good Morning Bedlam - Furious Folk, 8 p.m., March 11; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
REO Speedwagon, 7:30 p.m., March 17; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Ryan Kisor Trio, 8 p.m., March 17; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.
Pet Rock, 8 p.m., March 18; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
Think Floyd USA, 8 p.m., March 18; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.
ART
Sioux City Art Center: Nancy Friedemann-Sánchez: Turn of the Sea, Aug. 20 to March 5; Heavy, Nov. 11 to April 23; Youth Art Month Exhibition: Middle School Students, Feb. 25 to April 9; Facing a Changed World, March 16 to July 30; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Earth-Water-Light, ongoing.
Betty Strong Encounter Center and Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center: Scraposaurs Traveling Exhibit, year-long.
OUTDOORS
Winter Tree Identification Hike, 10 a.m., Feb. 25; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.
THEATER
Menopause The Musical, 7 p.m., March 4; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.
Le Mars Community Theatre Presents On Golden Pond, 7:30 p.m. March 9, 10, 11; 2 p.m., March 12; Le Mars Community Theatre, 105 1st St. Northeast, Le Mars, Iowa. Information: 712-546-5788
COMMUNITY
February 2023 Legislative Town Hall, 10 a.m., Feb. 25; Sioux City Public Museum, 607 4th St. Information: 507-438-8001.
South Sioux City Public Library Book Sale, 1 p.m., Feb. 25; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.
Simple Sewing, 5 p.m., March 8; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.
Works in Progress: Open Mic for Stories, Poetry + More, 7 p.m., March 11; Design West Sioux City, 1014 Design Place. Information: info@allykarsyn.com.
Equipping the Persecuted 2nd Annual Fundraising Gala with Kevin Sorbo, 6 p.m., March 18; 1132 Larsen Park Road. Information: 319-504-1771.
INFORMATIONAL
Financial Peace University, 11:45 a.m., Jan. 15, 22, 29, Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26, March 5, 12; Morningside Lutheran Church, 700 South Martha St. Information: 712-560-6684.
Intro to Tarot: Unlocking the Secrets, 1 p.m., Jan. 29, Feb. 12, 26; Expansion Center, 1119 4th St. Information: 605-232-8888.
SPORTING
Adult Co-ed Volleyball Tournament, 8 a.m., March 11; Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA, 601 River View Drive, South Sioux City. Information: 402-404-8439.
HISTORICAL
NMM Special Exhibition "As Good As Gold: The First 50 Years", Jan. 20 to Oct. 7; National Music Museum, 414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, S.D. Information: 605-658-3450.
CONTINUING EVENTS
Breathe Yoga & Meditation Class, 5:30 p.m., Feb. 23, 28, March 2, 7, 9, 14, 16, 21; 9 a.m. Jan. Feb. 25, March 4, 11, 18; Breathe Yoga & Meditation Center, 1551 Indian Hills Dr. Building C. Information: 712-293-4900.
Dungeons and Donna: An Introduction to Dungeons & Dragons, 4 p.m., Feb. 23; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.
Holy Cross Parish Famous Fish Dinner, 4:30 p.m., Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17; Holy Cross Parish St. Michael Catholic Church, 2223 Indian Hills Drive. Information: 712-277-2949.
Saturday Art Lesson, 10:30 a.m., Feb. 25, March 4, 11, 18; Gilchrist Learning Center, 220 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-6580.
Siouxland Discovery Barbershop Chorus Rehearsal, 7 p.m., Feb. 27, March 6, 13, 20; Friendship Community Church, 305 Sergeant Square Drive, Sergeant Bluff. Information: 712-212-3633.
Tech Talks with Reenie, 6 p.m., March 1, 8, 15, 22; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.