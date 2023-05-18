MUSIC

Galaxy at Storm’n Norman’s, 7 p.m., May 20; Storm’n Norman’s, 301 4th St., Waterbury, Neb. Information: 712-251-3196.

Pieta Brown, 8 p.m., May 20; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.

Erik Koskinen, 8 p.m., May 26; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events.

Southern Accents: The Ultimate Tom Petty Experience, 8 p.m., June 3; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.

Drag Me to Brunch, 11 a.m., June 4; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7600.

ART

Sioux City Art Center: Facing a Changed World, March 16 to July 30; Briar Cliff Review Exhibition, April 20 to Sept. 3; Siouxland Artists: Annual Exhibition, May 4 to Aug. 6; Grant Wood’s Corn Room mural, ongoing; Earth-Water-Light, ongoing.

OUTDOORS

Evening Campfire, 7 p.m., June 9; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.

Nature Tales, 10 a.m., June 13; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.

Outdoor Yoga Class, 5:30 p.m., June 14; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.

THEATER

Bluey’s Big Play, 6 p.m., June 13; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.

Nate Bargatze: The Be Funny Tour, 7 p.m., June 15; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.

COMMUNITY

Good Will of the Great Plain 100-Year & Customer Appreciation Celebration, 11 a.m., May 18; Good Will of the Great Plains, 3100 W 4th St. Information: 712-258-4511.

Informal & Unofficial East High School reunion for EHS Classes of ‘77, ‘78, and ‘79, 6:30 p.m., May 18; Bob Roe’s Point After, 2320 Transit Ave. Information: dmgarvis@gmail.com.

Sound Bath, 6 p.m., May 22; The Expansion Center, 1119 4th St. Information: 605-232-8888.

South Sioux City Public Library Book Sale, 1 p.m., May 27; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.

SUX Pride 2023, 11 a.m., June 3, 4; Sioux City Convention Center, 801 4th St.

Rent-A-Space, 9 a.m., June 10; Riverside Lutheran Church, 1817 Riverside Blvd. Information: 712-233-1491.

Simple Sewing, 5 p.m., June 14; South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Information: 402-494-7545.

HISTORICAL

NMM Special Exhibition “As Good As Gold: The First 50 Years”, Jan. 20 to Dec. 30; National Music Museum, 414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, S.D. Information: 605-658-3450.

NMM Center for Preservation & Research Ribbon Cutting, 5 p.m. May 18; Center for Preservation and Research, 1225 Carr Street, Vermillion, S.D. Information: 605-658-3450.

CONTINUING EVENTS

Sioux City Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m., May 18, 20, 24, 27, 31, June 3, 7, 10, 14; Tyson Event Center Parking Lot, Corner of TriView Ave. and Pearl St.

Breathe Yoga & Meditation Class, 5:30 p.m., May 18, 23, 25, 30, June 1, 6, 8, 13; 9 a.m. May 20, 27, June 3, 10; Breathe Yoga & Meditation Center, 1551 Indian Hills Dr. Building C. Information: 712-293-4900.

Siouxland Discovery Barbershop Chorus Rehearsal, 7 p.m., May 22, 29, June 5, 12; Elevate Sergeant Bluff, 305 Sergeant Square Drive, Sergeant Bluff. Information: 712-212-3633.

Motorcycle Ride Night, 5:30 p.m., May 25, June 8; Casey’s Convenience Store, 4727 Southern Hills Drive. Information: 712-574-0934.