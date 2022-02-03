 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekender Calendar

CALENDAR

MUSIC

Hard Rock Sioux City Tribute to the King Contest, 12 p.m., 4 p.m., 8 p.m., Feb. 5; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.

Big Band & Swing Dance Concert by Prairie Winds Jazz, 6:30 p.m., Feb. 5; Akron Community Theater, 151 Reed St., Akron. Information: 712-551-7918

Johnny Cash Birthday Bash, 8 p.m., Feb. 5; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events

An Evening with Rock & Roll Legend Don Felder, Sioux City Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 12; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-277-2111.

Alastair Greene - Blues and Beyond, 8 p.m., Feb. 12; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events

South Pacific, Broadway at the Orpheum, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 15; Orpheum Theater, 528 Pierce St. Information: 712-279-4850.

Mark Chestnutt, 8 p.m., Feb. 18; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.

Scott Ellison - Tulsa Rocker, 8 p.m., Feb. 18; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events

Tommy DeCarlo Singer of Boston, 8 p.m., Feb. 26; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625.

Matt Cox & the Marauders, 8 p.m., Feb. 26; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events

ART

Sioux City Art Center: Molly Wood: The Poison Garden, Nov. 13 to Feb. 6; Sioux City Camera Club: Renewal, Nov. 13 to Feb. 6; Sioux City Artists in the Collection: The Last 25 Years, Jan. 29 to April 10; Youth Art Month Exhibition: High School Students, Feb. 12 to April 10; ARTcetera 2022, Feb. 26 to April 1; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing.

OUTDOORS

Owls of Iowa, 10 a.m., Feb. 5; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.

Nature Tales - Birds, 10 a.m., Feb. 8; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.

Great Backyard Bird Count Bird Hike, 10 a.m., Feb. 19; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.

THEATER

God of Carnage, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 4, 5, 10, 11, 12; 2 p.m., Feb. 6, 13; Le Mars Community Theater, 105 1st St Northeast, Le Mars, Iowa. Information: 712-546-5788

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, 8 p.m., Feb. 5; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.

Auditions for Laughter on the 23rd Floor, 7 a.m., Feb. 7-8; Le Mars Community Theater, 105 1st St Northeast, Le Mars, Iowa. Information: 712-546-5788

Disney On Ice Into the Magic, 7 p.m., Feb. 17, 18; 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m., Feb. 19; 1 p.m., Feb. 20; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.

COMMUNITY

Woodbury County Conservation Foundation Annual Meeting, 1:30 p.m., Feb. 20; Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. Information: 712-258-0838.

SPORTING

World Championship Motorcycle ICE Racing, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 26; Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive. Information: 712-279-4850.

CONTINUING EVENTS

Couple's Dance Class, 12 p.m., Feb. 6, 13, 20, 27, March 6, 13, 20, 27; 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-204-4500.

Beginner Linedance Class, 7:10 p.m., Feb. 7; KD Annex, 1951 Leech Ave. Information: 712-276-6694

Line Dance Classes, 10 a.m., Feb. 9, 16, 23, March 2, 9, 16, 23; 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City. Information: 712-204-4500.

LWVSC Legislative Town Hall, 10 a.m., Feb. 26; Sioux City Public Museum, 607 4th St. Information: 712-624-4428

